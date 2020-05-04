The House of Dior is now offering a free virtual tour of one of the most successful fashion exhibitions of recent years,”Christian Dior, Designer Of Dreams”.

Dior has just posted an online tour of “Christian Dior, Designer Of Dreams” (accessible on the brand’s Instagram and YouTube account) which looks back on more than seven decades of creation at the French luxury house, from Christian Dior to Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Initially presented at the Musee Des Arts Decoratifs in Paris from July 5,2017, to Jan 7,2018, and then at London’s V&A in 2019, the exhibition offers an hour-long immersion in the worlds of luxury ready-to-wear and haute couture, and an introduction to the many inventive designers who have worked for Dior.

Starting with the style, talent, and visionary spirit of Christian Dior himself, the show also gives you a chance to discover some of his famous successors, including such legendary creative directors as Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, John Galliano and Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Featuring haute couture dresses from the last 70 years, the show also includes archive photos, accessories, paintings by grand masters and sketches drawn by Christian Dior. More than enough to help you escape into a world of grandeur and magical beauty, while temporarily forgetting the current gloom and doom