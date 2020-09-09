Parents can relax while the children are being educated, all in the lap of luxury sprinkled with Disney magic.

With millions of children going to school remotely this fall because of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort is offering a “schoolcation” package.

“This new offering exclusively for our Resort guests will be both helpful to parents, as well as something really fun for kids to experience,” says Thomas Steinhauer, General Manager and Regional Vice President of Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort. “Many kids have been completing school work in their homes for a while now. A chance to mix up their learning environment, and combine school and playtime at the Resort, is sure to be a welcome treat and create a memory that will last a lifetime.”

The supervised schoolwork sessions will be held in small-group classroom settings, physically distanced with no more than six children per class. The spacious event rooms of Four Seasons Resort Orlando are the classroom setting, featuring airy and open rooms with a wall of windows for natural light, and a private terrace for outside break time.

Each student will have a dedicated desk area, physically distanced from the other students, and high-speed premium WiFi will be provided.

Supervisors oversee the study sessions, and they have experience working with children. With peace of mind, parents can then spend the day relaxing and vacationing on their own.

The supervised study sessions are available Monday through Friday beginning Sept. 14, 2020 for $50 USD per child for a half-day session or $100 USD per child for the full session including lunch. Reservations must be confirmed at least 48 hours in advance. The resort is also offering a special package through December 18, 2020, which includes a $200 USD nightly credit for stays in a guest room, or a $500 USD nightly credit for stays in a one or two-bedroom suite.

Once the schoolwork is done, children can take recess at the resort, which includes an island playground, a lazy river, waterslide and outdoor recreation activities and spots. Or, take a quick shuttle to experience the magic at Walt Disney World, which recently reopened.

For more information or to book your next “schoolcation,” visit the Four Seasons Resort Orlando website.