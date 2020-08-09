Coronavirus has changed the world that we live in, and hotels around the world are responding to the pandemic in incredible ways to ensure guest safety. One tactic is having appointed staff—safety/hygiene ambassadors—responsible for overseeing the cleanliness protocols. Here are a few hospitality heroes you may encounter on your next trip:

Lindsey Samuels, Clean Champion, the Kimpton Sawyer (Sacramento, CA)

Lindsey Samuels is the dedicated clean champion at The Kimpton Sawyer Hotel, where she oversees the culture of clean and the hotel’s operations. Lindsey also supports the on-site team to consistently deliver elevated cleanliness standards such as providing guidance on the use of protective equipment; ensuring “last clean” charts are up to date; developing best cleaning and safety practices for public areas like the pool, fitness center, and lounge; among others. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is a part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, who launched its Clean Promise in May.

Lizette Sanchez Elizondo, CSR Coordinator, Banyan Tree Cabo Marques (Acapulco, MX)

Lizette is the Corporate Social Responsibility Coordinator at Banyan Tree Cabo Marques, responsible for overseeing the training, learning, and development of all associates on the property. Lizette trains associates on the brand’s SafeSanctuary program, which is an integrated health and wellbeing program Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts launched in May that incorporates protocols of assurance and wellbeing standards. Highlights of the program include: the contactless service; rigorous cleaning with EPA-approved and recommended cleaning agents; distancing protocols; and continuous education and training for associates.

David Garcia Cenceros, Quality & Hygiene Coordinator, Banyan Tree Mayakoba (Riviera Maya, MX)

David is the quality & hygiene coordinator at Banyan Tree Mayakoba, where he leads the hotel’s operations, ensuring the resort complies with local and international hygiene standards and all resort certifications are up to date. David has over a decade of experience, and is responsible for training associates on the brand’s SafeSanctuary program, as well as the implementation of contactless service, distancing protocols, cleaning and continuous education and training for associates.

Aaron Marcial, Public Health Officer, Punta Mita (Riviera Nayrit, MX)

In response to COVID-19 and to continue to keep the safety of guests as the destination’s utmost priority, Punta Mita appointed Aaron Marcial as Club Punta Mita’s public health officer. He assumes the responsibility of ensuring all COVID-19 protocols in place are in compliance with government regulation.