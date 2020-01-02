Las Alcobas Napa Valley Review

Watch our video above and take an exclusive look inside Las Alcobas, A Luxury Collection Hotel, in Napa Valley, California. This upscale-casual luxury resort in St. Helana hits all the right notes. Part of the Starwood’s Luxury Collection, this hillside beauty that opened in 2017 is next door to the terrific Beringer Vineyards. With impeccable service, gorgeous views, and authentic culinary experiences courtesy of Chris Cosentino, this brand new five-star resort redefines California luxury and the Napa wine culture. Las Alcobas Napa Valley is awarded the Pursuitist Platinum badge for the “best of the best” in luxury.

Elegantly designed using luxurious natural materials and a soothing, neutral palette, the historic resort features 68 rooms and suites, many of which include a beautiful outdoor terrace and vineyard views. Guestrooms are spectacularly appointed with Rivolta linens, oversize bathrooms and custom-designed furniture. Enjoy a revitalizing treatment in Atrio, their signature spa, savor world-class dining at Acacia House by Chris Cosentino, or celebrate a special occasion in one of their intimate event spaces. At Las Alcobas, every detail has been perfected, with exceptional service to match.

Occupying a stately, Georgian-style farmhouse originally constructed in 1907 and situated adjacent to the storied Beringer vineyards, Las Alcobas Napa Valley offers guests a curated travel experience in the heart of California’s Wine Country.

Las Alcobas offers 68 rooms and suites, six of which are located in the main house. The rest either face the estate or vineyard. The majority – and recommended – rooms are Vineyard View Kings, which have high ceilings and a soft, grey palette. Patios are particularly private in nature, which include a sofa, two rocking chairs, and a romantic gas fire pit.

Celebrity chef Chris Cosentino, a winner on TV’s Top Chef Masters and a renown San Francisco restaurateur, developed the farm-to-table menu at the wonderful Acacia House restaurant. The open kitchen and a tan-brick fireplace are the focal points of the dining room, painted a rich gray and decorated in minimalistic contemporary style. As expected, the menu includes a nice selection of wines from star California producers like Etude and Frogs Leap. If you’re not relaxed enough after a few glasses, head to the beautiful spa for a massage inspired by ancient traditions from India, Thailand, and beyond.

While many hotels claim they are within “walking distance” of a vineyard, rarely are they this close: At Las Alcobas, the only thing separating Beringer from the hotel is a slender creek in the summer. A leisure stroll to the vineyards’ tasting rooms takes just a few brisk minutes, and a bridge, currently under construction, will soon give hotel guests direct access to the estate.

Excluding the historically restored farmhouse, the rest of Las Alcobas is made up of brand-new construction, with a salt-water pool, three buildings for accommodations, a freestanding 3,500-square-foot barn-style Atrio spa (with exposed stained cedar wooden beams, 25-foot ceilings, and bespoke amenities from Naturopathica), and a meeting space located around the main house.

Final Take: Perhaps the property’s biggest point of differentiation — and what makes it a very easy recommendation for Napa Valley vacationers — is its unique St. Helena location. Las Alcobas is one of the very few properties in Napa with beautifully designed rooms sitting on a vineyard. From the tranquil spa to the refined yet underplayed room decor, everything here feels luxurious but unpretentious, the focus more on comfort than flamboyancy. With amazing service and staff, delicious culinary adventures, and top of the line experiences throughout, Las Alcobas is one of Napa’s best resorts.

Las Alcobas Napa Valley, a Starwood Luxury Collection property, rooms start at $695; 1915 Main St., St. Helena, CA 94574; 707-963-7000; lasalcobasnapavalley.com.

