Jefferson’s Bourbon Has New Distillery Coming to Kentucky Bourbon Trail

Pernod Ricard just announced a new distillery for a brand in its premium American whiskey portfolio. Jefferson’s Bourbon, a fast-growing brand in the American Whiskey Collective, will soon have a facility on the historic South Trail of Kentucky Bourbon.

Pernod Ricard, the world’s second largest wine and spirit company, claims it will invest approximately $250 million over five years to build a state-of-the-art, carbon neutral distillery, with related aging warehouses in Marion County, Kentucky.

The company says it intends for this new distillery to be carbon neutral once operational. The facility is also expected to be the first distillery of its size in the U.S. to achieve LEED certification.

Construction of the new distillery – which will have a 7.5 million proof gallon capacity — is expected to begin in January 2023, with a target completion date for the distillery and related warehouses is 2025.

“American whiskey is an extremely vibrant spirits category,” said Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard. “Our philosophy of partnering with entrepreneurial brand founders, while preserving the heritage and terroir associated with the brands they created, has made us an established player in premium American Whiskey. Jefferson’s founder Trey Zoeller is no exception. This new investment will allow us to grow our share of category sales not only in the U.S., but also in export markets.”