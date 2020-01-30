Take a look inside Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar At Disneyland. Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, California is a Jungle Cruise-themed tiki bar with a playful atmosphere, kitschy cocktails and delicious food.

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar is a tiki-themed bar that opened in May 2011. Named one of the top 5 tiki bars in Los Angeles by LA Weekly, the small but action packed Trader Sam’s contains references to the iconic Jungle Cruise ride and the Enchanted Tiki Room attraction.

Trader Sam’s is unique amongst any other tiki bar in the world in its use of animatronics, lighting, sound effects, and cast member interaction when certain drinks are ordered. The tiki bar was designed by Disney Imagineers whose great attention to detail went into the creation of tiki carvings with moving eyes that slowly move back and forth, an animated shipwreck in a bottle, erupting volcanoes, and barstools that sink slowly into the floor. Though not all drinks cause something to happen, the following is a list of drinks that do:

Shipwreck on the Rocks: The ship in a bottle above the bar encounters stormy seas and begins to sink.

Krakatoa Punch: The serene Polynesian scene outside the faux window shows a storm gathering as the volcano begins to erupt.

Shrunken Zombie Head: Certain barstools will begin lowering toward the floor. (Bartenders can also just mess with customers by doing this independently of drink orders.)

Uh Oa!: The bartender rings a bell and people begin chanting “Uh OA! Uh OA! Uh OA OA OA!” and employees spray water into the air so it feels like it’s beginning to rain.

Draft Beer. Beer draft handles are carved tiki heads with lighted eyes. When a bartender pulls a draft, tiki drums and chants begin to play. The more drafts that are pulled in succession, the faster the drums and chanting.

On the Trader Sam’s secret menu (shh) try the Navy Grog, the Black Pearl and the Suffering Bastard. Trader Sam’s also offers non-alcoholic tiki creations that are equally delicious to their boozy companions.

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar is a must see destination for any Disney fan. And if you’re not in California, check out the second Trader Sam’s called Grog Grotto that opened in 2015 at Disney’s Polynesian Resort in Walt Disney World.

