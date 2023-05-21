Exploring Mike White’s Top 5 Four Seasons Resorts for The White Lotus: Luxury and Drama in Exotic Locations

Luxury and decadence underscore the essence of Mike White’s critically acclaimed series, “The White Lotus.” Known for its portrayal of exclusive resorts in Hawaii and Italy, the series has sparked curiosity about the creator’s own taste in luxury hotels. Pursuitist delves into five of Mike White’s favorite luxury accommodations across the globe.

In the world of luxury travel, few people have shaped our understanding of opulence and exotic getaway locations as much as White, the creator of HBO’s hit series, “The White Lotus.” The award-winning show, featuring a rotating ensemble of characters vacationing at an upscale hotel, has captured the collective imagination of viewers around the world.

We’re showcasing five luxury hotels that are Mike White’s favorites, and some of which have also been featured on the HBO Series:





Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Hawaii

The first season of The White Lotus was filmed at this picturesque resort. The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is a dreamy getaway destination located in the Pacific Ocean. With a perfect blend of tropical luxury and Hawaiian hospitality, this oceanfront property boasts a tranquil spa, three restaurants, and three bars, including an adults-only infinity pool.

Four Seasons Resort Sicily, Italy

Following the success of the first season, Mike White brought the second season of The White Lotus to the Four Seasons Resort in Sicily, Italy. Nestled along the Mediterranean coastline, the resort offers breathtaking views, a world-class golf course, a tranquil spa, and a variety of dining options, making it a perfect location for the drama of The White Lotus.

Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, Thailand

The Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui offers a similar luxe, beachy resort setting as the White Lotus locations in Hawaii and Sicily. This tropical oasis sits on Laem Yai Bay and boasts white sand beaches and luxury villas equipped with their own private pools. It also has a beach bar that would be the perfect setting for a fresh set of characters’ tipsy meetups and potential scandals. Koh Samui is one of Thailand’s most famous tourist destinations, popular with honeymooners and celebrities. The Kardashians, Lewis Hamilton, and Mick Jagger have all reportedly vacationed in the region.

Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, Thailand

Located in Thailand’s far north near the borders of Myanmar and Laos, the Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle provides a unique “glamping” experience that is far from rustic. The property offers elephant rides and lavish spa treatments that could be a perfect fit for uber-rich Americans looking for an Instagrammable stay. Surrounded by bamboo forests and wildlife, it adds an element of looming danger that viewers would no doubt love.

See Also Top 5 Reasons To Visit Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai, Thailand

Overlooking serene rice fields and mountains in Mae Rim Valley, the Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai offers guests a chance to relax in one of its bungalows while enjoying the rich cultural heritage of Thailand’s north. A major draw for visitors to this region is the stunning Buddhist temples. Mike White has teased a focus on spirituality in season 3 of The White Lotus. “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex, and I think the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality,” he said. The Four Seasons Chiang Mai’s website touts services for “restorative healing, yoga and breathwork, clean eating and holistic well-being activities”.



Each of these luxury hotels echoes the ethos of “The White Lotus,” capturing the allure of opulence, exoticism, and the sometimes dark underbelly of luxury travel. Whether you’re a fan of the series or simply looking for your next extravagant getaway, these exotic resorts offer an unrivaled taste of the high life.

As we look ahead to the new season of “The White Lotus,” it’s evident that wherever Mike White chooses to take us, it will surely be a place of immense beauty and luxurious comfort. Whether it’s the bustling vibrancy of Bangkok, the serene spirituality of Chiang Mai, the adventurous allure of the Golden Triangle, or the tropical tranquility of Koh Samui, one thing is certain – the setting will be another character in its own right, continuing to enchant and mesmerize viewers with its unique charm.

The Four Seasons resorts, with their world-class amenities and idyllic locations, provide the perfect stage for the drama to unfold. They not only offer the extravagant lifestyle that the show’s affluent characters are accustomed to, but they also serve as a backdrop that reflects the narrative’s thematic undertones.

As we anticipate the announcement of the next exotic location, we can only imagine the scandals, revelations, and intricacies that will be weaved into the stunning tapestry of these luxury resorts. The upcoming season of “The White Lotus” promises another captivating journey, and these potential locations only heighten our expectations. Get ready to check-in for another unforgettable stay.