Exclusive Sneak Preview of Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort
In late 2023, a family play court will be added to the deck at the Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., with activities inspired by Pixar’s famous short films. Interactive games and imaginative free play celebrate favorite friends from “La Luna,” “Bao,” “For the Birds,” and “Burrow.” Guests may also enjoy food and drinks under the love-struck umbrellas from “The Blue Umbrella.” (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)
Narcoossee’s Review 2023: A Magical Dining Experience at Disney’s Grand Floridian
Top Five Reasons to Stay at the Eiffel Tower Suite at George V Hotel
$22.5M Four Seasons Branded Beach Casita in Los Cabos: A Luxurious Coastal Escape
Christopher Parr Reveals Top 5 Success Strategies for Luxury Brands
Christopher Parr Reveals Top 5 Success Strategies for Luxury Brands: Essential Guide for Dominating the High-End Market
5 Reasons to Rethink Your Visit to Sweden: High Costs, Harsh Weather, and More – Explore the Best Alternatives

Hold onto your mouse ears, friends! A tidal wave of toys is set to engulf the Disneyland Resort as our beloved Pixar pals prepare to take up permanent residence! This week, officials shared the inside scoop on the transformation of a classic favorite, the Paradise Pier Hotel, into the fresh and fun-filled Pixar Place Hotel, located just a stone’s throw from California Adventure.

Since last year, the magical elves (aka hard-working construction teams) have been busy making the magic happen, transforming this 15-story palace into a tribute to the animation maestros behind such gems as “Toy Story,” “Finding Nemo,” and “Coco.”

Fresh off the press on Thursday, enchanting images revealed a spectacular new lobby, thrilling games areas, shimmering pool decks, and a yummy new restaurant that’s destined to tickle your taste buds!

You might have already spied the hotel’s exterior getting a pixie-dust makeover. As Valerie Lee, Public Relations Manager at Disneyland Resort, spilled in a recent Disney blog post, “You may have already noticed the hotel’s exterior has a bright new look! While Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel continues to welcome guests during this transition, we want to share a colorful glimpse of what Pixar Place Hotel will look like in the future once the transformation is finished this winter. When complete, Pixar Place Hotel will be the only fully Pixar-themed hotel in the United States!”

How much will Pixar Place Hotel cost?

The cherry on top? The Pixar Place Hotel is Disneyland’s budget-friendly choice, with rooms that won’t have you emptying your piggy bank, starting just over a very manageable $400 a night. Sure, the Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel might be a tad closer to the parks and offer character dining, but hey, Pixar Place is all about the fun without busting the bank!

When will Pixar Place Hotel open?

So when can you start packing your bags for this pixar-iffic adventure? Officials have circled winter on the calendar for the grand unveiling. And don’t fret, Paradise Pier isn’t shutting its doors while the magic happens, they’re still happily taking reservations.

But that’s not all! This fall, the hotel will roll out the red carpet for a brand new dining star – Great Maple. A modern American diner from Southern California, this culinary whizz specializes in whimsical spins on upscale comfort food. It’ll be serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner all day, so whether you’re a hotel guest, a local foodie, or a theme park adventurer, you’re guaranteed a mouthwatering feast!

Disney Paradise Pier Hotel in Anaheim, Calif., is set to be reimagined and transformed into Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort. This artist concept, released on May 25, 2023, depicts a colorful glimpse of what Pixar Place Hotel will look like once the transformation is complete in the winter. The reimagining will weave the artistry of Pixar into a comfortable, contemporary setting. Guests will gain a new perspective on some of their favorite Pixar worlds and characters through carefully curated artwork and décor that reveals the creative journey of the Pixar artists. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)
In late 2023, a family play court will be added to the deck at the Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., with activities inspired by Pixar’s famous short films. Interactive games and imaginative free play celebrate favorite friends from “La Luna,” “Bao,” “For the Birds,” and “Burrow.” Guests may also enjoy food and drinks under the love-struck umbrellas from “The Blue Umbrella.” (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)
The lobby at the Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., depicted in this artist concept released May 25, 2023, will evolve over the next few months and will begin to blend beloved Pixar imagery with the hotel’s contemporary setting. When the transformation is complete, iconic images from Pixar films will be at the front desk, with characters pictured larger than life in curated artwork. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)
In summer 2023, a “Finding Nemo”-themed splash pad will be a part of the new Pixar Place Hotel when Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel is reimagined at the Disneyland Resort. The hotel will weave the artistry of Pixar into a comfortable, contemporary setting. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)
In fall 2023, during the reimagining of Disney Paradise Pier Hotel into Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., a modern American eatery, Great Maple, will open a flagship restaurant on the first floor of the hotel. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner all day, the ground-floor restaurant — with a beautiful outdoor patio — will be easily accessible to hotel guests, local diners and theme park goers. (Artist Concept/Great Maple)
Great Maple will also operate other food and beverage locations throughout the hotel. Great Maple specializes in upscale comfort food with a twist, serving fresh takes on American classics for breakfast, lunch and dinner. (Artist Concept/Great Maple)
