Exclusive Sneak Preview of Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort

Hold onto your mouse ears, friends! A tidal wave of toys is set to engulf the Disneyland Resort as our beloved Pixar pals prepare to take up permanent residence! This week, officials shared the inside scoop on the transformation of a classic favorite, the Paradise Pier Hotel, into the fresh and fun-filled Pixar Place Hotel, located just a stone’s throw from California Adventure.

Since last year, the magical elves (aka hard-working construction teams) have been busy making the magic happen, transforming this 15-story palace into a tribute to the animation maestros behind such gems as “Toy Story,” “Finding Nemo,” and “Coco.”

Fresh off the press on Thursday, enchanting images revealed a spectacular new lobby, thrilling games areas, shimmering pool decks, and a yummy new restaurant that’s destined to tickle your taste buds!

You might have already spied the hotel’s exterior getting a pixie-dust makeover. As Valerie Lee, Public Relations Manager at Disneyland Resort, spilled in a recent Disney blog post, “You may have already noticed the hotel’s exterior has a bright new look! While Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel continues to welcome guests during this transition, we want to share a colorful glimpse of what Pixar Place Hotel will look like in the future once the transformation is finished this winter. When complete, Pixar Place Hotel will be the only fully Pixar-themed hotel in the United States!”

How much will Pixar Place Hotel cost?

The cherry on top? The Pixar Place Hotel is Disneyland’s budget-friendly choice, with rooms that won’t have you emptying your piggy bank, starting just over a very manageable $400 a night. Sure, the Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel might be a tad closer to the parks and offer character dining, but hey, Pixar Place is all about the fun without busting the bank!

When will Pixar Place Hotel open?

So when can you start packing your bags for this pixar-iffic adventure? Officials have circled winter on the calendar for the grand unveiling. And don’t fret, Paradise Pier isn’t shutting its doors while the magic happens, they’re still happily taking reservations.

But that’s not all! This fall, the hotel will roll out the red carpet for a brand new dining star – Great Maple. A modern American diner from Southern California, this culinary whizz specializes in whimsical spins on upscale comfort food. It’ll be serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner all day, so whether you’re a hotel guest, a local foodie, or a theme park adventurer, you’re guaranteed a mouthwatering feast!