The 4th of July is a time to be spent with family and friends, celebrating Independence Day. The holiday that commemorates the Declaration of Independence of the United States that happened on July 4, 1776. Here are a few cocktails perfect for groups to celebrate, indulge, and enjoy:

NOLET’S Silver Berry Independent Punch

1 1/2 cups NOLET’S Silver Gin

1/2 cup Chambord Liqueur

1/2 cup Maraschino Cherry Liqueur

2 1/2 cups Lemonade

1/4-1/2 cup Simple Syrup

1 cup Blackberries or Blueberries

1 cup Strawberries

1 cup Raspberries

Method: Puree fruit in blender and strain out solids or juice fresh berries in a juicer. Mix berry juice with NOLET’S Silver Gin, Chambord, and Maraschino Liqueur with lemonade in a large pitcher or punchbowl. Taste for sweetness and adjust with simple syrup as needed. Add ice to the mixture, and serve over ice with fruit or floral garnish in a rocks glass.

Rebellious Red Sangria

1 bottle of Apothic Red

1/4 cup Brandy

Choice of Lemon Lime Soda or Ginger Ale/Beer

5 Blood Oranges and Plums, sliced

1 Pomegranate, seeded

DIRECTIONS:

Mix ingredients in a large pitcher, stir and pour over ice.

Barbary Punch

24 oz. Argonaut Brandy of choice

48 oz. Pineapple Juice

8 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

4 oz. Simple Syrup

Method: Add ingredients into a punch bowl with large ice cubes and stir together to combine. Garnish each cocktail with fresh pineapple, a brandied cherry or fine Amarena cherry, and lime wheel.

Original Margarita

2 oz Silver Tequila

1 oz Cointreau

1 oz Fresh lime juice

METHOD: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel placed directly into the glass.

The Macallan Speyside Sipper

1 ½ oz The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old

½ oz Membrillo

¼ Lime

3 oz Sprite’s Delight Tea

1 grapefruit

Method: