5 Things to Know About the Marvelous by Fred Flagship Opening
5 Things to Know About the Marvelous by Fred Flagship Opening

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Iconic French pâtisserie Marvelous by Fred has just opened a flagship location in NYC. Named after its signature Merveilleux cakes, the shop features this famous dessert alongside a beautifully curated menu of authentic French pastries and sandwiches, all prepared in-house daily. Want to know more? Here are 5 things to know about the Marvelous by Fred Flagship: 

What should I  order?
Know for its famous Merveilleux, Marvelous by Fred’s Merveilleux are offered in six original flavors and one seasonal flavor, including Le Merveilleux (classic), L’Incroyable (white chocolate), L’Impensable (coffee), L’Excentrique (cherry), Le Magnifique (nut), Le Sans-Culotte (caramel), and L’éphémère (seasonal).
For those calorie-concious, mini Merveilleux are under 100 calories, gluten-free and do not contain butter, oil or dough. They are made in mini, individual and larger sizes, for gifts or catering.

Who is Fred? 

Frédéric Vaucamps’ career started at 14 when he began as a pastry chef apprentice in the North of France. He took over his first traditional pâtisserie in Hazebrouck in 1982, and refined the recipe for France’s traditional (yet, not-so-popular and “unperfected”) Merveilleux cakes: a traditional Northern French pastry dating back to the 18th century that combines meringue, whipped cream, and chocolate. With“luck, failure, experiments and success,” he eventually developed a “perfected” recipe, resulting in lighter, airy cakes with melt-in-your-mouth meringue.

In 1995, Vaucamps opened his first Aux Merveilleux de Fred in Lille, a quaint town in Northern France, and by 2008, he opened a storefront in Paris and quickly expanded throughout Europe and into North America. Now with 15 stores in Paris, the fast-growing brand is now opening a flagship.

Tell me about the design and inspiration? 

The store mimics the look of the original Lille flagship location designed by Vaucamps and his mural artist wife, which is inspired by the post-French Revolutionary period marked by flamboyant fashion, extravagant parties, and rebellious actions. In the subculture, women were referred to as “Merveilleuses” and the men, “Incroyables,” after which parts of the Merveilleux menu are named.

Working with this inspiration, the wash-textured walls feature an 18th-century fresco replica, featuring a depiction of the inspired “Merveilleuses” and “Incroyables” as well as post-Revolutionary period quotes. Other details include hand-applied gold leaf motifs, custom black French cabinets and Italian Rosso Verona marble countertops.

You cannot miss the  authentic 10 ft. wide Bohemian crystal chandelier, a replica of Maria Theresa’s iconic coronation chandelier dating back to 1711. As a hallmark for the brand, these chandeliers are displayed in every location, with the midtown location housing the largest version weighing nearly half a ton.

Tell me about the quality? 

Freshness, quality, and lightness of part of the recipe at Marvelous by Fred pâtisseries across the globe. Baked goods are coming out of the oven every 30 minutes, ensuring the freshest prodcuts. The quality of the ingredients is key to the brand’s success – all are sourced locally, save for some butter and specialty sugar which are imported from France. Alongside the Merveilleux are six different Brioches, four Croissant variations, various Meringue flavors, and Buttercream Waffles. The midtown location also offers an assortment of sandwich options, served on their signature brioche bread. Brewed coffee and espresso from La Colombe are also available.

Where is Marvoulous by Fred Located?

Located at 1001 6th Avenue, just off the northwest corner of 37th street and 6th avenue in Midtown Manhattan, Marvelous by Fred will operate seven days a week from 8:00 AM to 7:30 PM on weekdays and 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM on weekends. Available for grab and go, as well as seated service on both the first and second floors.

For more information, visit www.auxmerveilleux.com or follow along on Instagram at @marvelousbyfred.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

