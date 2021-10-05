5 Things to Know About the Marvelous by Fred Flagship Opening

Frédéric Vaucamps’ career started at 14 when he began as a pastry chef apprentice in the North of France. He took over his first traditional pâtisserie in Hazebrouck in 1982, and refined the recipe for France’s traditional (yet, not-so-popular and “unperfected”) Merveilleux cakes: a traditional Northern French pastry dating back to the 18th century that combines meringue, whipped cream, and chocolate. With“luck, failure, experiments and success,” he eventually developed a “perfected” recipe, resulting in lighter, airy cakes with melt-in-your-mouth meringue.

In 1995, Vaucamps opened his first Aux Merveilleux de Fred in Lille, a quaint town in Northern France, and by 2008, he opened a storefront in Paris and quickly expanded throughout Europe and into North America. Now with 15 stores in Paris, the fast-growing brand is now opening a flagship.

Tell me about the design and inspiration?

The store mimics the look of the original Lille flagship location designed by Vaucamps and his mural artist wife, which is inspired by the post-French Revolutionary period marked by flamboyant fashion, extravagant parties, and rebellious actions. In the subculture, women were referred to as “Merveilleuses” and the men, “Incroyables,” after which parts of the Merveilleux menu are named.

Working with this inspiration, the wash-textured walls feature an 18th-century fresco replica, featuring a depiction of the inspired “Merveilleuses” and “Incroyables” as well as post-Revolutionary period quotes. Other details include hand-applied gold leaf motifs, custom black French cabinets and Italian Rosso Verona marble countertops.

You cannot miss the authentic 10 ft. wide Bohemian crystal chandelier, a replica of Maria Theresa’s iconic coronation chandelier dating back to 1711. As a hallmark for the brand, these chandeliers are displayed in every location, with the midtown location housing the largest version weighing nearly half a ton.

Tell me about the quality?

Freshness, quality, and lightness of part of the recipe at Marvelous by Fred pâtisseries across the globe. Baked goods are coming out of the oven every 30 minutes, ensuring the freshest prodcuts. The quality of the ingredients is key to the brand’s success – all are sourced locally, save for some butter and specialty sugar which are imported from France. Alongside the Merveilleux are six different Brioches, four Croissant variations, various Meringue flavors, and Buttercream Waffles. The midtown location also offers an assortment of sandwich options, served on their signature brioche bread. Brewed coffee and espresso from La Colombe are also available.