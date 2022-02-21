5 Celebrity Red Carpet Outfits at the 2021 Academy Awards

With the 2022 Academy Award ceremonies on the horizon, fans of cinema are excitedly talking about the nominees and perhaps making their own pics for the winners. The Oscars are one of the premier celebrity events on the calendar. Naturally, the attendees are decked out in the finest of outfits, dressed to the nines for the walk on the red carpet. Fans of fashions are also excited about the Oscars and can’t wait to see how their favorites are adorned. It’s fun to take a look back at what celebs were wearing on the 2021 red carpet.

Tavon Free

The talented comedian, actor, and writer, Tavon Free showed up in a stunning Dolce & Gabbana outfit that featured black textured pants and a black jacket with yellow lapels. He accessorized the look with a yellow bowtie. The outfit showed off the typical D&G sophistication and expert tailoring and also made a statement on a vital social issue. On the lining of Free’s jacket were embroidered the names of Black men who were the victims of police shootings. The names included Tamir Rice, Rayshard Brooks, Eric Garner, Philando Castille, and Daunte Wright. Additionally, his shoes were inscribed with the names Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Free made more than a fashion statement.

Laura Dern

Actress and daughter of Bruce, Laura Dern took a dramatic turn on the red carpet in an incredible gown by Oscar de la Renta. It featured a simple, black bodice with a high neckline and long sleeves. This produced an eye-catching contrast with the fluffy, white-feathered skirt. It was a fine example of a dramatic de la Renta look. Ms. Dern accessorized her outfit with jewelry from Pomellato. The overall look was bold, yet elegant.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry made quite a splash on the 2021 Oscars red carpet, in a gorgeous purple, flowing, dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The color looked great on her and in a trademark D&G flourish, featured a huge bow on the waist that made Ms. Berry a red carpet standout. She finished the look with a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes and jewelry by Ridano. She also sported a short bob with bangs, a new look that suited her beautifully. Stylist Lindsay Flores put together the look for the actress.

H.E.R.

R&B artist, H.E.R. wore a custom, purple Dundas jumpsuit. Stylist Wouri put together the embroidered outfit that included a matching cape and hood. It was a look that turned heads. Peter Dundas stated that the outfit was inspired by the one that the late Prince wore to the 1985 Academy Awards ceremony where he won the Oscar for Best Original Song for “Purple Rain”. It was a fitting tribute from a great current artist to a legendary musician.

Viola Davis

The enormously talented Viola Davis is no stranger to the red carpet having bagged two Tony Awards, a Primetime Emmy, and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in “Fences“. Ms. Davis showed that her fashion sense is as sharp as her acting chops by appearing in a stunning white Alexander McQueen dress. The form-fitting bodice, which featured cutouts, flowed down into a basic but pretty skirt. Elizabeth Stewart styled the look for the actress which included shoes by Stuart Weitzman and Forever Mark jewelry.

The stars truly shone on the 2021 Academy Awards red carpet. Different looks, different designers but they had something in common. They drew attention to and accentuated the attractiveness of the stars who wore them. It was a truly special year fashion-wise. We will soon find out if the 2022 Oscar red carpet can top last year.