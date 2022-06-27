[VIDEO] Inside the JW Marriott Cancun with K Street Kate

The JW Marriott Cancun is a beautiful property conveniently located only about 20 minutes from the Cancun airport. But while it can be found directly in the middle of Cancun’s party-hearty hotel zone, it is a resort that is meant for a more sophisticated Cancun traveler.

Known for its luxury service, this elegant and lavish AAA 5 Diamond award-winning hotel is the choice of visitors to Cancun who want to experience the best of Mexico from a central resort that is in a class all its own.

The JW Marriott property sits immediately adjacent to the Marriott Cancun, so guests have the delights of two resorts in one! Both hotels also offer all-inclusive and European plans, so dining options for JW Marriott guests cover a wide range of cuisines.

While children are welcome guests at the JW Marriott, there are adults-only portions of the property, and Cancun public beach access — with private reserved beach cabanas for JW Marriott guests — is also available mere steps away from the hotel.

The JW Marriott’s 447 ocean-facing guest rooms and suites are modern yet comfortable and spacious. Bathrooms feature soaking tubs and showers, and rooms have flat screen TVs, plush bedding, and — the real reason for your beach vacation — incredible views of the water.

Each room has a balcony that shows off the property’s stunning views of both the Caribbean Sea and the Nichupte Lagoon.

Guests say the balcony views are some of the best they have ever seen! They also appreciate that the resort never feels crowded, even when its rooms are fully committed, and that all areas of the hotel are clean and well-maintained.

So whether you are looking to enjoy its three outdoor pools, the spa, its eight on-site restaurants, or the lounge bar’s dizzying array of 150 varieties of margaritas, the JW Marriott Cancun is for the discerning traveler looking to get away, in the best way, in this ever-popular Mexican resort town.