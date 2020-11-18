Pokemon Go to “Go Beyond” By Adding Gen 6 Pokemon and New Level Cap

A big December update is coming to Pokemon Go, the popular augmented reality mobile game from Niantic. Dubbed “Go Beyond,” the new Pokemon Go update will allow trainers to extend past level 40.

Additionally, Gen 6 Pokemon will be added to the mobile game in December, including the popular three Kalos starter Pokémon – Chespin, Fennekin and Froakie.

Earlier this year, Niantic confirmed the game’s level cap will be increased in the future, though they never gave an exact timeline for when the expansion would happen or how it would affect players who were already at the cap. The new “Go Beyond” update in December will allow Pokemon trainers at level 40 to be their very best with new quests and missions.

According recent data mining, references to levels 41 through 50 have been found in the game’s code, so Niantic is ready to turn on the “Go Beyond” switch in December to engage level 40 trainers. This update will include a new kind of level up system revolving around Level Up Quests, which will require trainers to complete tasks to level up once they reach a certain entry.

Here is a list of possible quests and new badges, as discovered by the miners:

QUEST_BUDDY_FIND_SOUVENIR

QUEST_COLLECT_AS_REWARDS

QUEST_WALK

QUEST_GET_STARDUST

QUEST_BUDDY_EVOLUTION_WALK

QUEST_GBL_RANK

QUEST_CHARGE_ATTACK

.BADGE_7_DAY_STREAKS

.BADGE_UNIQUE_RAID_BOSSES_DEFEATED

.BADGE_RAIDS_WITH_FRIENDS

.BADGE_POKEMON_CAUGHT_AT_YOUR_LURES

.BADGE_DYNAMIC_MIN

More news on the “Go Beyond” update and Gen 6 Pokemon release will be coming later today from TPG and Niantic.

Update: Here’s the level updates we just received from Niantic:

Level 41: Submit your catching skills to a test of endurance! You’ll be expected to catch a high number of Pokémon in a single day, along with other tasks, in order to reach level 41.

Level 42: From evolving Eevee into each of its available Evolutions, to using certain Evolution items on specific Pokémon, reaching level 42 will test your knowledge of Pokémon Evolutions.

Level 43: Show us your mastery of Gym battles and Raid Battles! You’ll also need to have earned a certain number of pPlatinum medals before you can advance to level 43. You might find yourself with a surprise avatar item at the end, too!

Level 44: Battling other Trainers has been a fundamental aspect of the Pokémon RPGs since the beginning, but it’s still relatively new to Pokémon GO. Have you been developing your skills in battle? You’ll have to if you want to reach level 44!

Level 45: You’ve battled in Gyms, raids, and the GO Battle League, but to reach level 45 you’ll need to focus your efforts on taking down those pesky Team GO Rocket villains! You might find yourself with a surprise avatar item at the end, too!

Level 46: Get ready to explore, intrepid Trainers! To reach level 46, you’ll need to complete a number of Field Research tasks, hatch a certain number of Eggs, and document your daily adventures using GO Snapshot!

Level 47: You may think you’ve mastered the art of battling in raids, but the requirements to reach level 47 will really test your mettle! For example, one challenge will require you to win raids with teams that meet certain qualifications—and that’s just the beginning!

Level 48: The requirements to reach level 48 are focused on one of the most important things in all of Pokémon GO: your friendship with your Buddy Pokémon! From kilometers walked to the number of Souvenirs you’ve collected, reaching level 48 will require you and your buddy to be laser-focused on developing your friendship with one another. You might find yourself with a surprise avatar item at the end, too!

Level 49: If there’s one thing that matches the importance of your friendship with your Buddy Pokémon, it’s your friendships with other Trainers. The people we meet on our Pokémon journeys bring so much to our lives, and cultivating those friendships is key to becoming an amazing Pokémon Trainer. Reach level 49 by sending Gifts, acquiring Lucky Pokémon through trades, and more.

Level 50: This is it! The home stretch! To reach the highest available level in Pokémon GO, you must master all aspects of the game. Some examples include making Excellent Throws, catching Legendary Pokémon, and defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders with Pokémon under 1,500 CP, so you can tell this will be the ultimate test of whether you’re ready to stand among the most accomplished Trainers in Pokémon GO. And, of course, you might also find yourself with a surprise avatar item at the end!

And the news on the new Gen 6 Pokemon coming to Pokemon Go:

Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region are coming!

Pokémon such as Chepsin, Fennekin, Froakie, Fletchling, and their Evolutions will be coming to Pokémon GO—including the highly anticipated Greninja and Talonflame! Pyroar will also be available in both of its forms. Here’s a list of many of the Pokémon you can expect to encounter either in the wild, through Evolution, or by hatching Eggs starting on December 2, 2020.

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Bunnelby

Diggersby

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Litleo

Pyroar

Klefki (Please note that Klefki will be appearing only in France.)

Celebrate the arrival of new Pokémon with a special event!

From Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday December 8, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. local time, Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region will be appearing more often in the wild! More details to come soon.