Pursuitist
Now Reading
Daily Dream Home: A Hamptons-Inspired Escape in Naples, Florida
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Best Thanksgiving Wines to Quench Your 2020 Travel Thirst
These Essential Tips Turn Your Bedroom into a Luxurious Escape This Winter
Daily Dream Home: A Hamptons-Inspired Escape in Naples, Florida
5 Limited-Edition Bottles to Add to Your Home Bar This Fall
Pokemon go go beyond
Pokemon Go to “Go Beyond” By Adding Gen 6 Pokemon and New Level Cap
Top 5 Best Kitchen Appliance Brands
Top 5 Best Luxury Kitchen Appliance Brands
Top 5 Standing Desks for Home Use
Inside the $6M Penthouse at Andaz Turks & Caicos
Jet Linx Named Official Partner for Neiman Marcus 2020 Fantasy Gifts
Give the Gift of These Top 5 Luxury Experiences
Celebrate the Holidays with 12 Days of Caviar
The Crystal Clear Glass By Virgil Abloh X Baccarat
The Crystal Clear Glass By Virgil Abloh X Baccarat

Daily Dream Home: A Hamptons-Inspired Escape in Naples, Florida

by

McLean Rob­bins is a Wash­ing­ton, D.C.-based lux­ury lifestyle writer spe­cial­iz­ing…

If you’re looking for the perfect gift to get your hard-to-please partner this holiday season, may we humbly suggest this newly-renovated Port Royal estate, perched on Naples’ Jamaica Channel? 751 Galleon Drive, listed by Krista Fraga of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Broad Avenue office, boasts a unique Hamptons-inspired aesthetic and a beach-chic meets luxe-living vibe we can’t get enough of.

A dramatic two-story entryway framed by wide plank wood floors and a tongue-and-groove ceiling welcomes guests to a bright and beautiful open floor plan. Expansive windows reveal the tropical outdoor living areas and peaceful Gulf waters. Ideal for entertaining family and friends, the residence features a jaw-dropping gourmet kitchen, multiple dining areas, a wine bar, and a game room.

The private master wing is crafted with dual baths, a glass walk-through shower and soaking tub. Additional interior appointments include an office with custom built-ins, an elevator, and three wood-framed fireplaces. Indoor-outdoor living is seamless with a spacious balcony, covered seating areas, summer kitchen and fireplace. An infinity-edge pool and spa are set against a stunning Gulf backdrop, while the 70-foot concrete floating boat dock and lift accommodates a 13,000-pound vessel. Situated across the street from a peaceful park setting, the property’s premier location is just three lots from Naples Bay with easy access to the beach and Port Royal Club.

If someone wants to Secret Santa gift us this year, we’d be very happy to accept. See photos of the $8.9 million escape, below.

See Also
Tyler Perry’s Palace of Versailles Mansion Sells To Steve Harvey

Tags

McLean Rob­bins is a Wash­ing­ton, D.C.-based lux­ury lifestyle writer spe­cial­iz­ing in travel, spas, and wed­dings. She writes reg­u­larly for Forbes Travel Guide, BRIDES, Robb Report, and many more. She’s always look­ing for unique roundups, trend sto­ries, and infor­ma­tion on hotel and resort open­ings and devel­op­ments world­wide.Fol­low her on Twit­ter: @McLeanRobbins and on Google +

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top