Daily Dream Home: A Hamptons-Inspired Escape in Naples, Florida

If you’re looking for the perfect gift to get your hard-to-please partner this holiday season, may we humbly suggest this newly-renovated Port Royal estate, perched on Naples’ Jamaica Channel? 751 Galleon Drive, listed by Krista Fraga of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Broad Avenue office, boasts a unique Hamptons-inspired aesthetic and a beach-chic meets luxe-living vibe we can’t get enough of.

A dramatic two-story entryway framed by wide plank wood floors and a tongue-and-groove ceiling welcomes guests to a bright and beautiful open floor plan. Expansive windows reveal the tropical outdoor living areas and peaceful Gulf waters. Ideal for entertaining family and friends, the residence features a jaw-dropping gourmet kitchen, multiple dining areas, a wine bar, and a game room.

The private master wing is crafted with dual baths, a glass walk-through shower and soaking tub. Additional interior appointments include an office with custom built-ins, an elevator, and three wood-framed fireplaces. Indoor-outdoor living is seamless with a spacious balcony, covered seating areas, summer kitchen and fireplace. An infinity-edge pool and spa are set against a stunning Gulf backdrop, while the 70-foot concrete floating boat dock and lift accommodates a 13,000-pound vessel. Situated across the street from a peaceful park setting, the property’s premier location is just three lots from Naples Bay with easy access to the beach and Port Royal Club.

If someone wants to Secret Santa gift us this year, we’d be very happy to accept. See photos of the $8.9 million escape, below.