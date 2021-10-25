World’s Most Instagrammable Destinations for 2021

Instagram is amongst the most used social platforms in 2021. Whether you are an entrepreneur, a travel blogger, or merely sharing your authentic life experiences with the world, you will often use Instagram every week. International travel plans might be on hold now, but Instagram still provides a digital retreat and inspiration for places to visit post-pandemic.

Out of a variety of brilliant and inviting destinations, it would be easy to find an amazing option that resonates with your preferences, and with the help of Instagram’s unique features, you can retouch and edit selfie videos with ease. Take the initiative to look through the destinations where people take seriously shareable images to find out where you’d like to go on vacation after the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

What Are Some of the World’s Most Instagrammable Destinations

1. Ireland

(Source: Pixabay)

Ireland’s stunning green scenery is covered in over 30,000 castles. Since it is an underrated country to explore, you will have more fun discovering its hidden gems without the chaos of overflowing tourists.

You can go on scavenger hunts and take a couple of photos for your Instagram from some of the most beautiful scenes in the country. Ireland is also famous for its Celtic music and Irish festivities.

2. Costa Rica

Costa Rica is known to be one of the best countries to tour in the world. Photos taken in Costa Rica will make your Instagram feed a lot more appealing with a delightful green jungle in the background. Waterfall rappelling, crocodile boat rides, and jungle excursions are just a few of what Costa Rica offers, which makes this wild paradise worth the trip.

3. Brazil

(Source: Pixabay)

Additionally to being known to have the most extensive collection of animal species and plants, Brazil contains over 60% of the Amazon Rainforest. If you love; unearthing new world wonders such as the Christ Redeemer statue, admiring lush waterfalls, or familiarizing yourself with exotic birds like toucans, Brazil may just be where you’d want to take your Instagram photo of the year.

4. Switzerland

Try getting lost in the winter wonderland that is Switzerland. Switzerland is home to intense hiking trails, small villages, epic mountain ranges, world-class ski resorts, and lakes, the most amazing Instagram photos lie beyond its snowy mountains.

5. New Zealand

New Zealand has the most incredible scenery, which covers everything from boiling hot springs to gigantic glaciers and golden beaches to mystical mountains. New Zealand’s rugged scenery has been used in films such as The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings; visiting it will allow you to discover this magical place on your own terms and take the most breathtaking photographs.

6. Peru

Being home to Machu Picchu, which is one of the new world wonders, and its colonial town Cusco, Peru, has plenty of archaeological sites and thrill-seeking adventures to explore. Peru’s Andes Mountains are among the most breathtaking landscapes that will give any sightseer an epic Instagram photo.

7. Mexico

Mexico’s diversity of; jungles, pyramids, beaches, plains, mountains, desserts, and pink lakes are fashioned to fit all your Instagram feed needs. It’s delicious and flavourful food is one other thing that will make for an appetizing shot. Mexico has so many beautiful and authentic regions that are sure to leave you awe-struck.

8. Iceland

(Source: Pixabay)

Geysers, lava fields, volcanoes, and hot springs are some of the many gifts Iceland’s dramatic landscape has to offer. With its assortment of massive ice glaciers fused with the Northern Lights, Iceland can give you a once-in-a-lifetime Instagram story moment.

9. Greece

With thousands of islands scattered around the Ionian and Aegean seas, Greece is home to the most beautiful beaches on the planet. It is also considered to be a more pocket-friendly destination compared to France or Italy. The natural beauty of its black sand beaches will definitely be a great addition to your Instagram feed.

10. Indonesia

Since Indonesia is the world’s largest island country, it is picturesque enough to blow anyone’s mind. While in the country, you can visit Bali, a well-known place for its; fantastic coral reefs, relaxing meditation retreats, forested volcanic mountains, and Hindu temples.

11. Turkey

Fairy chimneys, cave hotels, and the best rooftops for viewing dozens of hot-air balloons are all aspects of Turkey that make it look and feel like a fantasy land. If having a fairytale photoshoot for Instagram is something you’ve always dreamt of, then visiting this dazzling country is precisely what you should do.

Winding Up

The places mentioned above are just a few of the unlimited number of unbelievably extraordinary places in the world that you could visit for epic pictures. Even though capturing photos and videos of your holiday experiences helps you carry your memories with you when you go back home, trying your best to live in the moment is the most important thing.