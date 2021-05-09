Pursuitist
Win a Trip to Scotland with Oban
Oban Single Malt Scotch Whisky is dispatching Postcards from Oban to remind you the warm, welcoming coastal town is eagerly awaiting your arrival. The new, mini docuseries will quench your wanderlust through immersive footage of the tiny town of Oban, the 227-year old Oban distillery, and local purveyors.

The Oban distillery has been making Single Malt Scotch Whisky in the same, unhurried way since 1794. The distillery misses the many visitors who pass through town every year, and Oban is thrilled to share its home with consumers while we await international travel to resume!

 

 

The inaugural episode – ‘Welcome to Oban’ – is narrated by actor and brand adorer Jack Falahee, who has a love for our craft Single Malt and is feeling our collective wanderlust to escape to this tiny coastal town. All episodes will be released on the Oban Single Malt Scotch Whisky Instagram channel (@obanwhisky) in the coming weeks.

CONSUMER SWEEPSTAKES Additionally, you could be one of two lucky winners to win a fully-expensed, once-in-a-lifetime trip to Oban through ‘The Oban Abode Experience.’

This consumer sweepstakes:

  • Offers you the chance to stay in the exclusive Oban Abode, a cozy apartment crafted by distillery worker Derek Maclean himself with the help of the town’s local merchants
  • Is adorned with hand-crafted furniture made from old Oban whisky casks & located just steps from the distillery
  • Includes a VIP distillery experience hosted by the distillery team and curated activities around Oban bay

For more information and to enter, visit obanabode.obanwhisky.com.

