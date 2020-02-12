Wild Africa Trek is an 3 hour VIP tour at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the Walt Disney World Resort property in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Best described as your own private Kilimanjaro Safari, it’s an amazing tour where guests get up close and personal with Animal Kingdom’s wild animals.

The tour costs about $200, is 3-hours long, and lunch is provided. Each Wild Africa Trek has two knowledgeable guides who are with you the entire time. One leads the group while the other takes photographs. While you’re on the tour, they take a ton of pictures, and you get a photo CD to take home.

Excursion guides take guests through the fictional East African village of Harambe and explore various parts of the Harambe Wildlife Reserve. The trek walks through a portion of the Pangani Forest Exploration Trail and embarks unto unexplored forests areas. Guests experience up-close views of hippopotamuses and Nile crocodiles, as well as cross rope bridges right above the animals.

After exiting the forests, guests board a safari vehicle unlike the open-sided trucks of Kilimanjaro Safaris. The vehicle travels through the Serengeti Savanna making frequent pull offs to allow guests to stand up and view the animals. The vehicle makes a stop at the safari camp in the middle of the Savanna outpost where guests are given an African inspired gourmet lunch (served in camp tins) prepared by Tusker House Restaurant chefs. Everything is edible, including the flower. It’s the perfect spot to watch the animals and pretend you’re really in Africa.

They only allow 10-12 people on a tour, so you feel very VIP. And with the ability to get up close and personal with the animals, Wild Africa Trek is a very unique and exclusive Disney experience.

This is a “must-do” Disney experience which we highly recommend. This once-in-a-lifetime experience is well worth the cost. We actually enjoyed Wild Africa Trek so much that we are thinking about repeating this wonderful adventure the next time we visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom.