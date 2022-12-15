Why You Should Never Miss Out on a Grand Canyon Deluxe Helicopter Tour

Whether you’re going to the Grand Canyon for the first time or you’ve been there several times, there are a few reasons why you should always take advantage of a Grand Canyon Deluxe Helicopter Tour. It’s a great way to get a bird’s eye view of the canyon, but it’s also a great way to get a closer look at its geology.

Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Grand Canyon

Take a Grand Canyon helicopter tour and get a bird’s eye view of this well-known national park. The cost of helicopter tours to the canyon varies depending on the extras included, but using things like Viator promo codes can help you stay within your budget.

Most helicopter tours depart from Las Vegas or Sedona. Some of these tours also include a stop at Hoover Dam. Other tour options also include views of Lake Mead and the Las Vegas Strip.

Some helicopter tours also include a trip to Black Canyon and Lake Mead. If you have time, you can also take a trip down the Colorado River.

During your helicopter tour, you’ll have the opportunity to view several other popular hot spots, such as the Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, and Black Canyon. You’ll also have a box lunch and unlimited photo opportunities.

See the Canyon From the Air

Seeing the Grand Canyon from the air on a Grand Canyon Deluxe Helicopter Tour is one of the best ways to experience the area. This tour includes round-trip transportation from most Las Vegas hotels plus a helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon. A box lunch and time to explore the area are included.

The deluxe tour is ideal for photographers since it follows the path of the Colorado River. It is also perfect for sightseers, including a flight over Lake Mead and Hoover Dam.

A Grand Canyon helicopter tour offers additional views, including a spectacular aerial view of the Bypass Bridge. A helicopter tour allows you to take photos of red Aztec sandstone outcrops.

Get a Close-Up Look at The Canyon’s Geology

A guided tour of the Grand Canyon is a great way to learn about the area’s geology. You will see how the Colorado River was carved through rock layers to create the Grand Canyon. Some Canyon rocks contain fossils dating back to 1 billion years.

There are several ways to learn about the area’s geology, including a helicopter tour. Many tours will circle the park and allow you to see parts of the canyon you would not otherwise see. A Grand Canyon Deluxe Helicopter Tour offers some of the most breathtaking views. You can get a bird’s eye view of Horseshoe Bend, Painted Desert, and the East Rim.

The Grand Canyon has a lot to offer visitors, including five of the seven life zones. For instance, there are pockets of rare ecosystems. You can find ancient plants, marine creatures, and dinosaur fossils in the canyon.

Experience the Beauty of the Canyon

Whether you want to see it in the air or on the ground, the Grand Canyon is incredible. This iconic landmark is one of the seven natural wonders of the world. With its cliffs and impressive colors, it’s not hard to see why so many people have named it their favorite vacation destination.

If you are interested in seeing the Grand Canyon from the air, you can book an aerial trip. These tours will take you to various scenic viewpoints along the South Rim. They vary in price and length depending on the itinerary. They also offer horseback and helicopter rides and rafting adventures.