Understanding Sweet Wines: How to Become a Dessert Wine Aficionado

Wine is the synonym for sophisticated success. Its deep connection to religion, myths, and legends puts it on a pedestal as the most popular alcoholic drink ever. Not only is it a symbol of whole regions and territories but also it is intimately engaged with each individual out there – sharing the successes and failures of every human being.

We enjoy wine; we speak about it, we drink it, we toast with it, and subsequently we appreciate every glass of wine celebrating life. We get to witness its delights in combination with various foods, always creating cherished memories. One type of wine that allows us to dive deep in the world of sweetness and wine delicacies are the sweet wines. Regardless of the region they come from, be it Italian wine appellations and made from Italian wine dried grapes about which you can read more here, or produced in the famous regions of Spain, California, or South Africa – it is guaranteed that you’ll enjoy the sugar contents on the nose and in the mouth.

All about Sweet Wines

Despite the various classifications, there is a section dedicated to dessert wines, which are those with a high sugar content and are frequently consumed after a meal. Also, notable is the fact that they typically contain a high amount of alcohol. There are also others that do not contain a high amount of alcohol. Depending on the wine, the sugar content can range from 50 grams per liter to more than 400 grams per liter of liquid. These wines, like the fortified wines, contain a high percentage of alcohol.

Dessert wines can be made using alcoholic fortification, in which case they are also fortified wines, and as a result, not everyone can tell the difference between the two. For your convenience, we’ve compiled a short list of wines you might want to keep on your shelf if you plan to serve them as an after-dinner beverage.

Passito

Wine made from dehydrated grapes with a high alcohol content, known as Passito, has won over thousands of palates throughout history and is now one of the most sought-after wines in the world. The vine and winemaking techniques used to make Passito were brought to Sicily by the first Greek settlers.

Passito wine is a naturally sweet wine that, as a result of the fermentation process, has distinct characteristics that make it stand out. A number of characteristics distinguish this wine:

its fermentation process is extremely slow

it contains a high concentration of residual sugars

its aging process is lengthy (it takes between 3 and 4 years in barrels)

It has a high concentration of alcohol.

The end result of the fermentation process is a passito wine with an alcohol content of 14% to 18%, making it a full-bodied beverage with a high alcohol content.

Botrytized Wines

Wines made from botrytis-infected grapes are known as noble rot sweet wines or botrytis sweet wines, depending on how bad the botrytis infection was. These wines have been around for a long time, but no one is sure where they originated from or how long they’ve been made using this method.

Historically, records of these wines date back to the mid-16th century in Hungary’s Tokaji region. Historically, these three regions have produced some of the best sweet botrytis wines in the world. Wines from other European regions also use Botrytis cinerea-infected grapes. This concept has been brought to the New World, where we can find examples of these wines in countries like Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United States.

Late-Harvest Grapes

They are wines with powerful flavors and aromas, so they should be served very cold, between 6 and 8º. Interestingly, white grapes are used to make the majority of these wines, although red grapes can be used in some cases. Although the aromas vary depending on the grape used, they tend to be very floral and fruity. These wines are thicker than most white wines and have a distinctive flavor profile.

You should know before you buy a late-harvest wine that because of the sugar content, you can keep it for a longer period of time. In most cases, this type of wine is served with desserts, but it also goes well with strong cheeses like Roquefort.

Ice Wine

Ice wine is a wine that is truly surprising because it defies all conventional criteria and methods. It is a wine that should not be underestimated.

When it comes to wine, the vineyard is where the magic happens, and in the case of ice wine, this is more true than ever. When grapes are harvested under specific climatic conditions that do not occur every year, they are turned into ice wine, which is then produced under strict quality controls.

They are delicious wines with deep and sweet aromas, but they are also soft and have a strong acidity. Consumers are extremely interested in this product. To say that ice wines are sweet wines would be an understatement; they could even be considered miraculous because they are produced in such extreme conditions that, on the surface, it would appear impossible to produce them on purpose.

Fortified Sweet Wine

First and foremost, these wines are excellent choices for pairing with chocolate. Cigar enthusiasts, on the other hand, acknowledge that their pairing is a potent elixir.

The truth is that, whether dry or sweet, they are both strong and contain a high concentration of alcohol. If we try to give a definition, we can say that fortified wines are those that have had wine alcohol added to them. It is possible to stop fermentation in this manner. It is known as fortification, and it produces a wine that contains high levels of alcohol (typically around 20% by volume), as well as varying concentrations of residual sugar.

Wine will be produced that is either more or less sweet depending on when the winemaker makes the decision to go ahead with the process. A high percentage of sugar will remain in the wine if it is topped off shortly after fermentation has begun. A drier wine, on the other hand, will result if the wine is made near the end of the fermentation process. These types of wines are available in both white and red varieties.

How to Pair Sweet Wine and When to Drink It?

The key to successfully pairing a sweet wine with a sweet dish is to achieve a harmonious balance in which both the wine and the dish complement and stand out independently of one another without canceling out the other.

We recommend drinking sweet wines as an aperitif, paired with cheeses, foie gras, or nuts; and finally, the most common application for these wines is in desserts, where they are served alongside chocolates, cakes, and ice creams, while also serving to brighten up after-dinner meals.

Seize the chance to learn more about the fascinating world of sweet wines. Do you have a sudden craving to do it now?