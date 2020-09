Last year, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson dropped $3.4 million on a 13,000 square foot Florida mansion. The gated estate features 6-bedrooms, 7-baths, a home theater, gym, swimming pool and expansive grounds (the lot is nearly 100,000 square feet in size). Johnson, who starred in the ‘Fast & Furious 6’ blockbuster, bought the home from Miami Dolphin Vernon Carey.

Here’s a look inside Johnson’s home.