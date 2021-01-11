Top 5 Luxury Watch Brands on eBay

As eBay is one of the largest luxury watch marketplaces in the world, Pursuitist is shining a spotlight on the most luxurious timepiece brands available for purchase and authentication on their curated community.

Previously, we reported on eBay’s new Authenticity Guarantee service, which provides a piece of mind to luxury consumers when they’re acquiring new, pre-owned and vintage watches. With the added layer of confidence offered by third-party authenticators, shoppers can be secure in their next online purchase of a luxury keepsake.

Did you know?

eBay is one of the largest and most respected destination for buying luxury watches online, and:

A watch is sold every 5 seconds on eBay

There are over 165,000 on average daily live listings for luxury watches

eBay sold over 8 million watches over the past three years

The top 5 luxury watch brands that shoppers can purchase on eBay are:

Patek Philippe

One of the most revered Swiss watch manufacturers of all time, Patek Philippe is considered by many to be the pinnacle of fine timepieces. Established in 1839, Patek Philippe has developed a vast collection that currently includes over 160 watches and over 40 in-house movements. Often taking top billing at high-profile auctions and estate sales, Patek Philippe watches, whether vintage or modern, are coveted by collectors and enthusiasts everywhere. Browse Patek Philippe watches on eBay

TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer was established in 1860 as the Uhrenmanufaktur Heuer AG in Switzerland, and acquired by LVMH in 1999. In the early 20th century Heuer’s timepieces could be found in cars, planes and boats as clocks and timekeeping instruments. When it comes to automobile races and the precision chronograph watches that time them, TAG Heuer is the name most watch enthusiasts think of. Browse TAG Heuer watches on eBay

Breitling

Breitling, founded in 1884, is one of our favorite and adventurous Swiss luxury watch brands. It is popular among aviators and pilots who often use the Breitling chronometers under difficult and challenging conditions. When it comes to high-end sporty chronographs, Breitling is one of the best at making them. Browse Breitling watches on eBay

OMEGA

OMEGA is one of the world’s most iconic Swiss watch brands. It is a subsidiary of the Swatch Group, the largest watch company worldwide. The first OMEGA products were offered in 1848 and the company quickly established a high-end base. OMEGA watches were the choice of NASA and the first watch on the Moon in 1969, and James Bond’s preferred watch in many movies was OMEGA. Browse OMEGA watches on eBay

Rolex

Rolex is one of the world’s largest luxury watch brands. Rolex was founded in 1905 in London by Hans Wilsdorf, eventually Rolex moved to Switzerland in 1919. From rappers to Wall Street business moguls, Rolex as a brand has established itself as one of the kings (hence the crown) of the luxury watch industry. The consistency of design while improving quality over the decades has made it irreplaceable in the luxury watch world. Browse Rolex watches on eBay

