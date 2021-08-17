Pursuitist
Top 5 Best Universities In The World

by

Today, we will talk about the 5 best universities in the world. These are the results of QS World Top Universities, which define every year the best study houses. In total, about 1,000 global universities enter this scale.

 

The United States and the United Kingdom historically occupy the top places. Of these first places of best universities globally ranking are four places from The United States. 

 

  1. MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), United States.
  2. Stanford, United States.
  3. Harvard, United States.
  4. CalTech (California Institute of Technology), United States.
  5. Oxford University, in the United Kingdom.

 

Many of these prestigious universities have very rigorous selection processes and offer world-class education. That’s why you should strongly prepare for the entrance examination and write a perfect cover letter. You can prepare it on your own or use writing help online to free more time for studying. And don’t forget about persistence and proactiveness.

 

So, let’s see the list of the top 5 universities of the world:

 

  1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States

 

It is a private university in the United States. It has more than eleven thousand five hundred (11,500) students and specialized in science and technology. It was founded in 1861, and the beginning, it was a small community of problem solvers, science lovers who wanted to bring their knowledge to the world.

 

It is an independent entity with five departments today—architecture, engineering, arts, social sciences, administration, and science.

Its founding objective is the constant innovation of education.

 

  1. Stanford University, United States

 

It was founded in 1885 by Senator Leland Stanford and his wife, Jane. The aim was to promote the common good through influence in pursuit of humanity and civilization.

 

It is located near Silicon Valley, where are all the most important technology companies in the United States. It is said that its graduates could have one of the ten largest economies globally if they were to form their own country. 

 

In addition to being one of the top 5 universities globally, Stanford is one of the largest physically in the country. It has 18 research institutes and 7 schools. Business, earth, energy, environment, education, engineering, science and humanities, law, and medicine are among them.

 

  1. Harvard, United States

 

Ranked third, Harvard has more than 23,000 students. Founded in 1636, it is the oldest institution of higher education in the United States.

 

It is known for its influence, reputation, and academic standing throughout the world. It also has 10 undergraduate schools, 5 museums, 2 theaters, and the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study.

 

  1. California Institute of Technology (Caltech), United States

 

The fifth place goes to CalTech, which has about 2,000 students and is much more contemporary than the previous ones. It was founded in 1891, and it has an excellent reputation in science and engineering research.

 

It is located in California. There, NASA, for example, has a Jet Propulsion Laboratory. There is also a seismological laboratory, among others.

It is dedicated to technical arts and applied sciences and is very competitive for admission.

 

  1. Oxford University, United Kingdom

 

Oxford is the oldest university in the English world. It is so old that it is not known when it was founded. It has 44 colleges and halls and has the most extensive library system in the United Kingdom.

 

In this university study is about twenty-two thousand (22,000) students. And it is estimated that 40% of them are international students.

 

Being a student probably is one of the best periods of life when you make new friends, study hard and have fun. So, if you have a big desire to become a student at one of these universities – go on. If you work hard, you’ll probably get it! 

 

