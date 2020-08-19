Waiting for the nail polish to dry up is such a waste of time and silly when you have other important tasks to do. You can buy a nail polish dryer for that reason. It will help to get the nail polish dried up within a few seconds. Most of them are portable and easy to use. They work on batteries which last very long. You can carry them along with you when going on a tour.

Types of Nail dryers

There are mainly two types of nail dryers, UV dryers and LED dryers. The LED dryers are recent and better than UV nail polish dryers. The UV dryers are widely used in salons by manicurists. They can blow both types of air with the option to choose between cold and warm air. These driers also emit UV rays to make the nail gel or polish dry quicker. UV rays also kill the bacteria in the nail.

Why LED nail lamps are better than UV?

The LED nail dryers are better in all ways than UV dryers. These dryers consume less time for drying the nail paint. The best LED nail lamp takes only 30 to 35 seconds for this task. They are lighter than UV dryers and consume less power too. With LED dryers, you also get ease with the movement as they allow heavy usage with the battery only. On average, they can work for 50000 hours with the same battery. Heavy usage LED dryers can be a bit expensive but if you want to buy one for use at home then you can purchase a cheaper one as it will not be frequently used.

Benefits of using nail dryers

Less drying time: If you dry nails naturally, it can take more or less half than an hour. But with the nail dryers, you can cut that to a great extent. An average nail dryer takes less than 6 minutes to dry all the nails of your hand completely.

Good for professionals: If you are a makeup artist, then the nail dryer is a must in your salon. This can help a lot in increasing the revenue for you. As the nails dry quickly with the dryer, you can attend more clients during your working hours. Your clients will also be happy as by using the dryer, you will save their time also.

Good for shellac nails: by using a nail dryer, you can dry multi-layers of polish or heavy layers of polish like shellac nails quickly. It will take only a few seconds to harden the polish layers.

Neat finish: You can have a neat finish with the use of nail lamps. If you dry nail polish naturally, then not only it takes much time but it might also not give a well-finished look. The dryer dries and hardens the nail polish well so that you can have a smooth finishing.

No accidents: there are no chances of smudging or smearing of the nail polish if you are using the nail lamp to dry it. With it, you don’t even give your nails a chance to come in contact with other objects which is the common reason for the ruining of the nail polish.