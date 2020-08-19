Professionals, content creators and businessmen might need access to a large screen even while they are on the go to keep working. For this, they usually buy monitors that are portable and can be carried here and there without any issues. To buy the right portable monitor, you will first need to understand your requirements, preferences, and type of monitor that you are looking for.

Markets nowadays are filled with tons of different monitors that can be carried around and used without requiring a power source at all times. There are a lot of things that need to be considered before buying a monitor and the following are some of those things that will help you to get the right product for your requirement.

The weight and size

As your main aim is the portability of the equipment rather than getting the biggest and more advanced monitors, it is important to consider the weight and the size of the monitor that you are looking to buy. When it comes to the screen size, people generally go for 17-inch monitors. This is because 17-inch monitors can easily fit into laptop bags. Once the size is sorted out, it is important to choose the monitor with the right weight. A monitor that which is made of cheap materials is too light and might get broken easily hence make sure that you only buy the monitor, whose weight you can easily carry in your day to day life.

Display technology

Technology has progressed a lot and nowadays, several types of displays have popped up into the market. Some of the most advanced and highly sought after display technologies are being used to create these monitors. Technologies like AMOLED, OLED, LCD, etc. have their benefits in terms of video quality, brightness, contrast, and sharpness. Hence, make sure you experience the different types of display technologies before you invest in anyone.

Resolution, Brightness, and contrast

Choosing the right resolution of monitors is very important as it directly affects the quality of video or images that are produced by it. As the resolution increases the price of the monitor will increase too, hence knowing your preferences is important. If you want crisp and clear video and image quality, it will be better to go for HD and above resolutions. If that isn’t your preference, you can save some money by going for a lower resolution monitor. Also, as a portable display might be required to be used in environments with different lighting, it will be better to buy a monitor that offers high brightness and contrast.

Connectivity and compatibility

One of the primary things to make sure while buying these monitors is to check if they are compatible with all the devices that you might be using. Whether it be tablet, laptop or even mobile phone, your portable display should be able to provide easy connectivity with them. After compatibility, ensure that it has got all the necessary and latest ports so that it can be connected easily with other devices.