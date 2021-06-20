Pursuitist
Tips for Getting the Right Style of Tattoo You Will Love Forever
Kimberly Fisher

When it comes to getting a tattoo, you’ll definitely need to consider which style you want. Do you want a traditional tattoo style or a contemporary one? Do you want portrait tattoos? Getting portrait tattoos is a great choice, especially if you have children or loved ones that you want to remember for a lifetime. But choosing which style you want is not the most important thing. What is most important is making sure you go to a good artist that knows how to do the style you prefer. This, of course, requires that you choose a style before you choose an artist. To ensure you get the right style, there are several tips to keep in mind:

Get a design that catches your attention and means something to you

When you pick out a portrait-style design, make sure that it is one that catches your attention and means something to you. Maybe you don’t have kids or loved ones that you want to get tattooed on you but rather a celebrity. The point of getting a portrait tattoo is that you’ll be able to look at it every day, so make sure it’s one you have an emotional connection with. This is key to making sure you pick a tattoo that you are satisfied with.

Pick a design that goes well on the part of your body that you want it done

What part of your body do you want the tattoo to be on? It’s very important that you choose a part f your body that is suited for a portrait tattoo to go on. Take, for example, you want the tattoo to always look like a portrait. If so, then you should make sure to get it on a part of your body that doesn’t bend or fold, like your hands or the top or bottom parts of your arm. You don’t want to put it on your knees or elbows because parts bend and when they do, it makes the portrait tattoo look odd.

Choose a design that fits your lifestyle

Always choose a tattoo to go on a part of your body that fits your lifestyle. Take, for example, you want other people to see the tattoo. If so, you should place it on a part of your body that isn’t often covered by clothes. If you work, however, in a place that doesn’t allow tattoos, then you should make sure to put it on a part of the body that can be covered by clothing.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman's Travel and USA Today.

