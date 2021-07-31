The Top 5 Most Expensive Hotels in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a remarkable study in luxury, from high-end stores on Rodeo Drive to fancy beachside eateries in Malibu. There is something for everyone in this town when it comes to places to stay. If you are travelling and looking for a decent location to stay, the city will astonish you since it offers a variety of luxury lodgings with one-of-a-kind styles and amenities. These are just a few of the fantastic alternatives available when it comes to staying in a fancy hotel. Visit Travils if you wish to do so without breaking the bank.

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

The rooms provide wonderful metropolitan views thanks to the building’s 12 storeys. A personal concierge is given to each visitor. With its vistas and poolside cabanas that include sunscreen, Voss water, and a dish of fresh fruit, the rooftop pool deck is a must-see. Within a two-mile radius, a Rolls Royce house vehicle provides complimentary drop-off service. If you wish to reserve a room at this hotel, the rates begin at 3,142.98 USD.

Hotel Bel-Air – Dorchester Collection

The Hotel Bel-Air is a luxurious and historic retreat located only minutes from Beverly Hills and Rodeo Drive. The 12-acre property is rich in flora and nicely manicured. The contemporary and spacious rooms and suites have high ceilings and huge bathrooms. Hotel Bel-Air is a fantastic choice for romance, girls’ weekends, multi-generational travel, and those searching for a sumptuous retreat with easy access to all that Los Angeles and Beverly Hills have to offer, with rates beginning at 2,589.16 USD.

Four Seasons Hotel at Beverly Hills

The Four Seasons Los Angeles, which is located in the heart of Beverly Hills, is known as the industry hotel. Guests may enjoy unmatched 270-degree views of the city from a large patio that wraps around the whole suite. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with a big soaking tub and a huge shower. A dining area with seating for around 10 people is also included in the suite. You may find discounts beginning at 2,215.91 USD at Travils to enjoy your stay at this hotel.

The Peninsula Beverly Hills

Since 1993, this hotel has been the only pet-friendly hotel in Southern California to receive the AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five-Star designations. Peninsula Time, which allows visitors to check in and depart at any time of day or night by prior agreement, is also available to all guests. To get around Beverly Hills, you may hire a free chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce, Mercedes, or BMW. Choose any of the offers beginning at 2,069.33 USD to enjoy a BMW ride as well as an amazing stay at this hotel.

Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel

A Mediterranean-style pool and a hot tub with private cabanas are available at the hotel. The property is adjacent to locations such as Hollywood, Santa Monica, and Venice Beach, and is a major shopping destination on Rodeo Drive. In all of the hotel’s rooms, there is free WiFi for one device. A DVD player and an iPod docking station are available, as well as a minibar. The majority of the rooms have a view of Rodeo Drive or the Hollywood Hills. All of these amenities are available for booking on Travils for rental beginning at 1,923.80 USD.