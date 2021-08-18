The Opening of One of the Largest Casinos in Las Vegas

The $4.3 billion complex in Las Vegas in now open with more than 40 restaurants to enjoy among the Strip resorts and in one of the biggest casino cities. This casino has been in works with the planning and building for more than seven years. Attracting all legal gambling age groups, this casino is expecting to attract many gambling enthusiasts from all around the world. On the 24th of June 2021, Resort World Las Vegas opened its doors and started taking reservations for more than 3,500 rooms. This resort was built on the site of the former Stardust which was a Las Vegas landmark known as one of the largest hotels in the world.

The Malaysian-based Genting Group who operated resorts and casinos all around the world bought this site back in 2013 for around $350 million from Boyd Gaming. The construction works began in 2015 with a $4.3 billion project in hand to redesign this Asian themed property. After what has been a very challenging year, the owner said in a statement that he is filled with gratitude and excitement for the opening.

You will immediately notice the building with a curved, red, 59-story structure with an LED façade that faces the Las Vegas Boulevard. The 100,000 square foot display is known as one of the largest in the U.S. You will be able to enjoy more than 40 food and beverage outlets, multiple retail stores, a 117,000 square feet casino and a 250,000 square feet banqueting area. You will also find a 5.5-acre pool and spa complex which includes seven different swimming pools.

The company AEG Presents has partnered with this resort to be able to hold 5,000-capacity concert theater that will be operated by Concerts West. Possible headliners include Katy Perry, Celine Dion and Luke Bryan. A station connected by Elon Musk’s Tesla vehicle transit will also be held within the convention center.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resort World Las Vegas was developed by Genting Berhad, a Malaysian corporation under Nevada Gaming Commission. They have operations all around including in America, Malaysia, Singapore, the UK and the Bahamas. They partnered with Hilton by integrating three different premium Hilton brands into a resort. It features 3,500 guest rooms, next generation gaming floor, high-class good and beverage outlets, 5,000 capacity theater, nightlife venues, retail shops, and many many more.

About Genting Group

Genting Group consists of Genting Berhad and the listed companies Genting Malaysia Berhad, Genting Plantations Berhad, and Genting Singapore Limited. The group employs around 56,000 employees within the hospitality industry, oil plantation, power generation anf property developments. Their operations span all around the world including Singapore, Indonesia, India, China, Malaysia, US, Bahamas and UK. Founded in 1965, Genting Group is known as the leader in the gaming and hospitality industry.

About Hilton

Hilton is a leading hospitality company with 18 brands, including Boutique Hotels, comprising of more than 6,500 properties situated all around the world. Hilton welcomed more than 3 billion guests int its 100 years of service. They aim to bring a standard of cleanliness and disinfection of their hotels worldwide. Through their award-winning mobile app, guests can stay loyal and book their favorite hotel directly. With this app guests can also benefit from an easier check-in and check-out process as well as use it as a room key.

What You’ll Find at Resorts World Las Vegas