In less than a year, CBD has become one of the most talked-about beauty and wellness ingredients due to its touted ability to soothe skin, repair sun-damaged skin, relieve pain, and reduce anxiety. It can now be found in products across the spectrum, including topical creams, serums, bath balms, and consumable teas and tinctures.

CBD is the non-intoxicating cannabinoid of hemp, harvested for its enormous therapeutic potential now that it is legal for 21+ throughout the United States. It does not get you high as it does not contain the mind-altering properties of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

THC-free, non-psychoactive CBD is said to enhance the appearance skin and reduce acne and eczema, in combination with antioxidants, vitamins and other nutrients. It’s believed that CBD helps in the management of the endocannabinoid system, which regulates some body functions like the immune system. Studies are still being done to assess the scope of what CBD can effectively treat, and the FDA has not yet verified product claims, but testimonials and current research show significant benefits.

“CBD visibly repairs DNA damage to skin before it results in signs of aging and helps protect DNA in skin from environmental damage,” says Bryan Barron, Director of Skincare Research for Paula’s Choice. “It boosts skin’s content of these naturally occurring enzymes, which becomes faulty with age and accumulated UV and blue light damage.”

Here are some of our favorite products from 2019’s highest-quality, luxury CBD skincare and wellness brands.

Dermaquest CBD Blue Light Defense Moisturizer SPF 30

When an established, award-winning skin care brand launches an extensive CBD collection of lotions, creams, balms and elixirs, it’s time to confidently dive in. The leader in plant stem cell technology is no stranger to the science of skin care so it’s not surprising that Dermaquest thought to combine CVB with potent antioxidants and zinc oxide to guard skin against damaging blue light, infrared and UV rays. Pure hemp-derived CBD isolate and oil-soluble vitamin C fight free radical damage, while moisturizing hydroxysomes enable product penetration. http://www.cbddermaquest.com/

Good Company CBD-Infused Tea

Revitalizing and nourishing, tea enhances wellness from the inside out. Good Company Tea’s curated selections add THC-free CBD to classic blends for mood-enhancing effects. The collection includes: No 1° Blend CBD-Infused Organic Japanese Sencha Green Tea; No 2° Blend CBD-Infused Organic Oolong Tea; and No 3° Blend CBD-Infused Organic Jasmine Tea. Five tea bags per box, with 15 mg CBD each. $28 each or $68 for all three in the Essential Collection Limited Edition. http://www.GoodCompanyTea.com

Kiskanu Botanical CBD Night Drops

The ability of CBD oil tinctures to boost your skin’s health while relieving pain, anxiety, and depression, makes it a valuable addition to beauty and wellness routines. Kiskanu Botanical CBD Night Drops promotes relaxation and healing sleep. Formulated from whole-plant extracts, the herbal supplement contains hemp-derived CBD, plus calming chamomile, hops, passionflower and lavender in a base of extra-virgin olive oil and hemp seed oil. Hemp has been third-party lab-tested and is grown in the USA. Five drops = 8 mg CBD. $70. http://www.kiskanuhemp.com/

Paula’s Choice CBD Skin Transformative Treatment Milk

This cannabidiol-rich milk helps to repair the skin’s barrier and targets signs of aging by reducing skin reactivity. Full-spectrum, hemp-derived cannabidiol is amplified by replenishing borage and meadowfoam oils, moisturizing triglycerides, plus calming Centella Asiatica and other natural soothers. By inhibiting stressors, the milk can improve clarity, restore calm, and visibly minimize irritation. $49. http://www.paulaschoicecbdskincare.com/

Vertly CBD Infused Relief Lotion

Harnessing the healing power of plants, Vertly CBD Infused Relief Lotion’s soothing formula benefits from Shea butter, magnesium, and therapeutic arnica flower herbal oil, ideal for stressed muscles and overworked limbs. Peppermint hydrosol and aloe vera juice provide a natural cooling sensation, and eight essential oils impart notes of lavender and citrus. Used all over or as a spot treatment, it leaves skin feeling calm, hydrated and refreshed. $48. http://www.vertlybalm.com/

Wildflower Gift Box & Starter Kit

Wildflower proudly uses high-quality cannabinoids paired with synergistic ingredients in capsules, tinctures, topicals and soaps. A pair of “best of” gift boxes offer two ranges of skincare and pain management for active and health conscience people. The limited-edition CBD+ Wellness Gift Box has two CBD+ soaps and top-selling CBD+ Cool Stick (with calming peppermint) and CBD+ Healing Stick with antibacterial coconut oil, arnica and amino acid-rich hemp seed oil. The CBD+ Wellness Starter Kit includes the same soaps and Cool Stick plus CBD+ Capsules with organic hemp oil and the CBD+ tincture in a tropical fruit flavor. http://www.buywildflower.com