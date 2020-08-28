If you have used SharePoint at any point in your life, you know the importance of SharePoint in Microsoft’s technical ecosystem. All of Office 365 is fundamentally built on top of SharePoint layers. The truth be told is, SharePoint technology is the basic content layer on which all other Microsoft products are built on. Be it Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, Project Server, or even earlier Skype for Business, everything was just SharePoint underneath. If you are/were a SharePoint expert, you are familiar with almost every Microsoft product from pillar to the post. The earliest SharePoint versions began in 2003, and then it got concretized with SharePoint 2007 (also called WSS) where many organizations built their IT infrastructure.

Though there is an increasing trend to modernize infrastructure by migrating SharePoint services of yore to current versions, many companies are continuing to operate out of the old SharePoint versions. Even when SharePoint 2019 is available, which is behemoth in comparison to the infant SharePoint versions, there needs to be a migration to say yes to SharePoint migration. Their reluctance to migrate to the latest SharePoint version is understandable. As mentioned earlier, it can either be due to lack of understanding of modern systems, or the fear of migration due to starting everything all over again. The complexity of SharePoint migrations and tiny nuances of technology can make anyone fearful. Afterall, nobody wants to rock a smooth sailing ship. If the existing versions work well, what is the need to migrate to newer versions?

Well, there can be many answers to that question on multiple levels. What worked then would not necessarily work now. Old SharePoint systems were built primarily for on-premises infrastructure where your entire data would be stored on your own physical infrastructure. With the advent of cloud technology, especially after Office 365, Microsoft is gradually shifting all its services and products to operate out of cloud. You can see this shift in everything Microsoft announces or does recently – from Office 365 subscriptions, to SharePoint announcements, or Microsoft Teams – all the launches have a strong cloud element to it. In fact, all products are tightly tied together because they are built with a cloud-first strategy. This strategy was proved to be so correct in 2020, when the entire world was battling with once-in-a-century kind of pandemic. Cloud technology was the hot favourite, which was eventually going to be the case, but the pandemic accelerated the arrival of cloud in the mainstream even further. Therefore, modernization and keeping up with the change is the best answer for SharePoint migration.

If you are still thinking of putting cloud adoption to backseat, you will already be doing the catching up game. Your competitors will get an edge who are adopting the new technology as soon as it is announced. Similar is the case with any product that is being launched by Microsoft. Also, the decade-old SharePoint version – SharePoint 2010 – is already reaching its End of Life soon. It recently got a breather due to COVID crisis and its Extended Support got ‘extended’ again to early 2021. If you are using SharePoint 2010, you may want to migrate to newer versions of SharePoint soon.

If you are looking for an expert who can help with SharePoint migrations, get in touch with Apps4Rent who happen to be the leading SharePoint providers in the industry. Apps4Rent offers a wide range of ways to Migrate SharePoint 2010 to SharePoint Online and other SharePoint Migration services, far exceeding anyone else in the market. They have been in the business since 2003. They have performed tens of thousands of migrations of all kinds associated with SharePoint. Contact Apps4Rent experts anytime via phone, chat, and email.