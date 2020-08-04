With summer in full swing and rising temperatures, now is the time to try light, delicious summer dishes. Popular Food Network Chef Katie Lee, ex-wife of Billy Joel, has teamed up with Healthy Choice to create the best summer-inspired recipes.

The new Healthy Choice dressings come in four classic flavors- Creamy Ranch, Creamy Italian, Garden French, and Greener Goddess. Made with gourmet ingredients and real veggies including cauliflower, spinach, bell pepper and tomatillos, the dressings are all 45 calories or less per serving and include vegan, non-dairy, and no soy options.

STICKY APRICOT CHICKEN Perfect, sweet, and sticky drumsticks will be a hit Recipe developed by Chef Katie Lee. Pret time: 5 minutes. Makes 6 servings. INGREDIENTS

12 chicken drumsticks (about 2 1/4 pounds)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup apricot preserves (or substitute honey, orange marmalade or BBQ sauce)

1/2 cup Healthy Choice® Garden French Dressing

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup brown sugar

6 cloves garlic, minced

DIRECTIONS STEP ONE Use a paper towel to pat the chicken dry. Generously season on all sides with salt and pepper. In a large dish, whisk together the preserves, dressing, vinegar, and garlic and toss with the chicken. Cover and refrigerate for 4 to 6 hours.

STEP TWO Preheat oven to 350°F. Remove the chicken from the marinade and place on a baking sheet; reserve the extra marinade. Bake for 45 minutes, then remove the baking sheet from the oven and increase the temperature to 425°F. Spoon the reserved marinade over the chicken and sprinkle with the brown sugar. Bake until the glaze on the skin is caramelized, about 15 minutes more.

STEP THREE Serve the chicken on a platter and pour any additional cooked glaze from the baking sheet over it.

NUTRITION INFORMATION

378 calories, 26g Carbs

