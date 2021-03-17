Pursuitist
Spirits Network Launches Bottle of the Month Club
Spirits Network Launches Bottle of the Month Club

Perfect for lovers of all things draft & dram, Spirits Network has just launched a bottle of the month program to go along with their shoppable streaming content.  For $149 (plus free shipping), spirits lovers can sign up for one of the following four monthly membership boxes: 

 

Whiskey Bottle of the Month – American Whisky

Whiskey Bottle of the Month- World Whiskey

Agave Bottle of the Month-   Tequila 

Agave Bottle of the Month- Tequila + Mezcal 

 

Whisk(e)y Bottle Of The Month Club

Choose one of two membership options based on your preference:

 

Agave Bottle Of The Month Club 

Choose one of two membership options based on your preference:

Being part of the club has its perks; including bonus gifts, early access to events, and super-exclusive bottles.

Each bottle has been hand-picked by the renowned Flavien Desoblin, Owner of the World-Famous Brandy Library and Spirits Networks’ team of experts, with an average bottle value of $185. 

You then can enjoy hours of spirits entertainment with world-famous masters such as the famed ‘mad scientist of Scotch,’ Dr. Bill Lumsden of Glenmorangie in Meet the Master’s and numerous other spirits masters and celebrities from around the world. 

 

You can check out Spirits Network’s premium shoppable streaming content for yourself here. 

 

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

