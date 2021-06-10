Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea Invites U.S. Travelers to Live Out Their Overwater Bungalow Dreams

Moorea (June 2021) – On May 1st, the magical Islands of Tahiti reopened to United States residents. Overwater bungalows, crystal-clear waters, luxuriant volcanic landscapes beckon for a most serene and enriching experience. Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea, a resort boasting 113 bungalows framed by jade-hued peaks, leafy gardens and a cerulean lagoon, is once again welcoming travelers to indulge in the finest of French and Tahitian hospitality with the Breathtaking Moorea – Welcome Back package. The offer starts at $850 per night and includes accommodation in a Superior Overwater Bungalow, full breakfast daily, and an indulgent three course dinner for two in Pure Restaurant.

Accessible via a short ferry ride from Papeete, Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea enjoys a secluded location on the picturesque white sand beach of Temae, the longest of the island, within a protected marine area. The beach resort is the perfect backdrop for couples, families and friends looking to make up for lost time and seeking to reconnect. The spacious bungalows, spread across 7 acres of land, offer private and relaxing accommodations filled with textures, patterns and bright colors influenced by the French painter Paul Gauguin and contemporary Tahitian decor.

Pure restaurant offers a contemporary setting spotlighting local and international flavors for breakfast and dinner. Guests can also take advantage of canoe-carried breakfasts delivered to their overwater accommodations, intimate three course meals enjoyed on their deck under the stars, or a four-course menu on the edge of the lagoon, feet tucked in the sand.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests once again, especially after these trying times. We have the most spectacular backdrop to relax and recharge, and we’re going the extra mile to ensure our visitors feel safe and taken care of during their French Polynesian island immersion,” shared General Manager Stéphane Sogliuzzo.

French Polynesia, at the heart of the South Pacific Triangle, encompasses 118 islands and atolls across five archipelagos stretched over a thousand square miles of cerulean blue waters. Distinct culture, well-preserved coral, white-sand beaches, a myriad of water sports and land-based adventures, and the popular overwater bungalow accommodations make this a destination worth traveling over 4,000 miles for. Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea is a serene and beautiful sanctuary offering a range of activities to explore the finest Moorea has to offer—from safari tours, ATV Excursions, coral gardening, diving and snorkeling, to skydiving and panoramic helicopter tours. Guests can also indulge in spa treatments featuring pure essential oils and natural exotic ingredients at Le Jardin Spa & Beauty.

Nightly rates at Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea start at 450 USD based on double occupancy. To get to Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea, travelers from the U.S. can fly to Papeete non-stop from Los Angeles and San Francisco.