Selman Marrakech Reopens to Travelers

The prestigious Selman Marrakech resort, which sits at the foot of Morocco’s famous Atlas Mountains, is now welcoming new and returning guests for an unforgettable experience celebrating the golden age of Moroccan culture. The reopening is made possible through the tireless work of Selman team members, along with the entire country of Morocco, adhering to and implementing the strictest Covid regulations to ensure a safe experience for travelers from around the world.

Privately-owned by a Moroccan family, the Selman Marrakech estate is set amongst 15 acres of manicured grounds offering a peaceful and elegant reprieve from the bustling city of Marrakech just outside. The entire resort pays tribute to the elegant Arabian horses that reside in the paddocks and stables. ‘Selman’ was the original sire of a line of purebred horses introduced to Morocco from Saudi Arabia in the 7thcentury, and the Selman owners have chosen to recreate this awe-inspiring equine lineage as the cornerstone of the guest experience.

Meticulously designed by renowned Parisian architect Jacques Garcia, the resort and its 55 rooms and suites, along with the five exclusive pool villas, embraces an Arab-Moorish atmosphere with refined textures, a bold palette of fine fabrics and traditional furnishings. Guests meandering through the archways and columned corridors of the estate will enjoy a palm-tree lined, 260-foot pool, manicured gardens, four restaurants, two bars, a dedicated Kid’s Club and fitness center (just to name a few), along with access to eight prestigious 18-hole golf courses, including the Noria Golf Club, the Golf Montgomerie and the Samanah Country Club.

Further distinguishing itself as the premier destination resort in the city, Selman is one of only five hotels in the world to offer a Chenot Spa, a 13,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility offering a new approach to regaining the rhythm and balance for mind and body. The spa programs follow the Chenot Method, which was developed nearly 50 years ago by Henri Chenot, and can be enjoyed for few hours or across several days (based on individual assessment). Traditional rituals and amenities are also available, including a Turkish Hammam, hydrotherapy rooms and much more.

“Selman Marrakech is unlike any other luxury hotel in Marrakech and throughout Morocco,” says the hotel’s spokesperson. “Guests are encouraged to meet the privately bred, international prize-winning Arabians that reside in the stables, or simply relax throughout our exquisite hotel and grounds enjoying a setting evoking the golden age of Moroccan culture. Selman’s team of dedicated service professionals are eager to welcome back travelers of all ages for a truly magical Arabian experience.”