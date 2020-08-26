Seafood Lovers Guide: Where to Go for the Best Seafood in the World

If you’re looking for where the best seafood in the world is, we’ve got you covered. Read on to learn where to travel for great seafood.

There’s nothing like fresh seafood and if you’re a seafood lover then you know not all seafood is the same. That’s why we’re putting together a list of the world’s best seafood. So you can get a great meal every time.

Salty Sardines in Sicily

If you’re ready to travel the world then you’re going to have to try the sardines in Italy. The coastal towns of this country serve some of the most delicious seafood around. You may think Italy is known mostly for its pasta and wine but their seafood is off the charts.

In Sicily, the sardines are world-renowned and fresh from the sea. You can have them prepared in a variety of ways. They’re also known for their sea urchins which you can get with pasta. It’s a classic dish known as spaghetti al ricci.

Bahamas Sustainable Catch

Looking for a tropical vacation that will also whet your appetite? The Bahamas are home to many sea creatures making these islands a great place to sample a variety of dishes.

Plus, these dishes are very sustainable due to the low population of about 400,000 people. Meaning the marine life is never overfished. Destination cruises such as Celebrity cruises to the Bahamas can bring you right to the center of the seafood action.

Whether you’re looking for a conch salad served with an array of fruits and vegetables, fresh fish soup made from native grouper or snapper, or yummy conch fritters that are coated with batter and deep-fried. You’ll experience some of the freshest seafood in the world!

Aischgründer Mirror Carp in Germany

This variety of carp fish is very healthy and high in Omega-3 fatty acids. If you really want to flex your seafood obsession then you can participate in the Aischgründer Karpfenschmecker festival which happens every September and April in regional restaurants.

At this time they offer a variety of carp specialties such as carp breaded with beer batter, braised in wine stock, or even eat carp sausages. Carp are high in protein and low in calories with a flavorful taste you won’t want to miss out on!

Oysters in New Caledonia

A local delicacy found living in the mangroves’ roots in New Caledonia, these small mollusks are collected by the local community. They are known as mangrove oysters or huitres de paletuviers in French and are known for their sweet and salty flavor.

You can’t find oysters much fresher than these! They are often served with a vinaigrette which enhances their natural flavor. You’ll have to travel to the archipelago to find these oysters served.

Scotland for the Best Salmon

If you’re a salmon fan then Scottish farmed salmon must be on your list must-haves. The salmon is sustainably raised in strong currents where they are constantly swimming. This causes them to remain strong, healthy, and have a higher fat content. The high-fat content gives these fish a buttery texture mouth-feel.

Once harvested, the salmon is immediately chilled to maintain its flavor. Along with the benefits of eating salmon for its Omega 3 fatty acids, Scottish salmon has other vitamins and minerals. You can find it served with single malt whiskeys, lemon, or even raw.

Best Seafood in the World

What could be better than taking a trip around the world? Trying all the best seafood along the way! We hope these tips will help you narrow down your itinerary in search of the best seafood.

