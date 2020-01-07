When oil, real estate and railroad tycoon Henry Flagler extended the rails down to Florida and opened The Breakers hotel in 1896, The Palm Beaches became America’s First Resort Destination®. Today, the area’s reputation for choice resorting continues with some of the United States’ most luxurious accommodations. With so much to do in the area as well as relax and unwind, you’ll want to plan an extended stay — and check out as many of our favorite Palm Beach places to stay as possible!

The five star Four Seasons Palm Beach is a true oasis: elegant, but never stuffy, and with everything you need (including fine dining, great shopping, fun fitness classes, rejuvenating spa offerings, private beach, oceanside pool…) in an intimately sized resort setting. Though families with children — and even solos! — will enjoy a Four Seasons Palm Beach experience, we recommend this one for couples. Opt for a prime ocean-view room, and then, when you’ve had your fill of the beach (as if that could happen!) head to the grand pool where staff regularly treats guests to smoothies, lemon water, chilled mists and face cloths. Jové Kitchen and Bar delicious Italian food… but also has an interesting cocktail menu — including one dangerously delicious (and strong!) “Wicked Witch” creation you shouldn’t pass up!

Feel spontaneous and splendid with the new sense of style at the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa. Rooms recently remodeled by famed potter/designer/author and Palm Beach local Jonathan Adler invite guests to relax in refined elegance — and feel like they are staying at a chic estate. The Eau sits eau-so-expansively on seven acres of oceanfront, features two outdoor pools, four excellent on-site dining options, and has remarkable programs for children and teens. Some of our favorite experiences at the Eau include a champagne greeting, deep-soaking tubs, ocean-view balconies with chair swings, and eau-ver doing it at the Eau’s sinful spa.

Rich in both architecture and history, The Brazilian Court Hotel is a must on any Palm Beacher’s itinerary. A quintessential Palm Beach hotel, boasting a strong longevity (89 years old!), The Brazilian Court has recently been beautifully and meticulously restored with studios, one, two or three bedroom suites featuring dramatic mahogany furniture, jet bathtubs, wet bars, and 1000 thread count sheets! Stroll the hotel’s lushly landscaped courtyards; sink into a plush white lounge chair next to The Brazilian Court’s heated outdoor pool; reserve a patio table at the decadent Cafe Boulud; or schedule an appointment with a stylist at the incomparable on-site Frédéric Fekkai Salon and Spa. And know that at The Brazilian Court, your entire family will be pampered — this place has special amenities for pets!

Charming may be the best way to describe The Seagate Hotel & Spa, a boutique hotel

located in Delray Beach. This chic spot, which is great for families and couples, but may also be our favorite option for solo travelers, offers so much to do! First, get inspired by the sea as you’re surrounded by 7,000‐gallon aquariums — including a 2,500‐gallon shark tank! Luxuriously appointed guest rooms boast the finest features, but you won’t want to stay in once you find the full‐service spa and fitness center, a poolside paradise, six delicious dining options, and so much more. Hotel guests are granted access to the private Seagate Beach Club and golf at the Seagate’s Country Club.

The Chesterfield Palm Beach is a traditional English-style hotel that has been named a historic landmark! But if that’s not enough reason to plan your stay, how about getting excited to be greeted with a glass of sherry and an assortment of cookies? This vintage gem is great for everyone, but we love it most for couples and those traveling with pets. Two-legged guests will delight in a bouquet of fresh flowers in their room; Four-legged ones will howl over their own pet welcome basket. Located in the heart of a residential section of Palm Beach and just two blocks north of the world famous Worth Avenue, The Chesterfield Palm Beach is perfectly situated in the heart of it all.

After a nearly $100 million revitalization, the PGA National Resort & Spa is a prime place to take in both sun and sport. This leading property in The Palm Beaches is a bette than fair way to tackle the fairways, with five 18 hole courses for putters designed by some of the most notables names of the game. But the PGA National is great for non-golfers, too, blending an atmosphere of contemporary luxury with grand Florida hospitality. Guests will explore nine onsite restaurants and lounges, eight pools, and a racquet club… perhaps while taking in the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic if the timing is right.