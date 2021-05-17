Planning A Luxurious Vacation In Canada

Canada is one of the most popular travel destinations in the world, and the country welcomes about 20 million tourists every year. Known for its amazing vistas, friendly people, and vibrant culture, it’s no wonder that so many people flock to this country to get away from the stresses of everyday life. While most tourists come for the cold weather and adventure travel, the Great White North also offers plenty of opportunities for luxury experiences. If you want to celebrate the best that life has to offer and pamper yourself this year, here are some activities to prioritize for a luxurious vacation in Canada.

Stay in a luxury resort

If someone in your family is celebrating a significant birthday year such as a 30th, 40th or 50th birthday, mark the occasion by spoiling them with an indulgent gift, such as a stay at a luxury resort. Marking milestone birthdays is a way to honor life’s precious moments, and experience gifts are a great way to do this. Canada is home to several luxury resorts that range from family-friendly destinations to couples’ getaway retreats, so you can certainly find one one that’s suitable for your lifestyle. For stunning views of the mountains and the scenic Lake Louise, head to the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise in Alberta. This luxury resort offers lavish spa treatments such as facials, body scrubs and massages, as well as exciting activities such as cross-country skiing, dog sledding, and horseback riding.

Meanwhile, if you want to stay in a place that’s near popular attractions and destinations, check out the Hotel Omni Mont-Royal in Montreal. It’s located right in the heart of the Golden Square Mile’s historical district, and it’s near the Museum of Fine Arts and a wide variety of restaurants. This chic hotel resort has a pool, a fitness center and a spa, and you can do various activities such as bird watching, swimming at the beach, and hiking.

Visit a winery

Canada is famous for its wine making, so a visit to a winery should definitely be included in your luxury vacation travel plans. Ontario is home to most of the wineries in the country, and if you’re a fan of Icewine, head to Inniskillin in Ontario and have a guided tour of the winery that won the prestigious Grand Prix d’Honneur award at Vinexpo. For an amazing wine and food experience, check out the Peller Estates Winery, which is just a few minutes away from Inniskillin. Here, you’ll learn all about the winemaking process, and learn some valuable lessons about wine pairing, serving and cellaring.

Eat at the best restaurants

Canada doesn’t have Michelin starred restaurants since the Michelin guide hasn’t made its way to the Great White North. However, even without this world-renowned hallmark of fine dining, the country has a wealth of fine dining places that are sure to please even the pickiest palate. For fresh sushi, head to Sushi Maskai Saito in Toronto, which was named as the Best New Restaurant of 2020. Meanwhile, for classic Italian fare with a fresh twist, there’s Giulietta, which is owned by Top Chef Canada runner-up Rob Rossi. Those who love classic French cuisine will love St. Lawrence in Vancouver, which boasts indulgent dishes such as brined pork chops smothered in melted Oka cheese.

If you’re going on a holiday this year, treat yourself to an indulgent travel experience by checking out these luxury destinations in Canada. You’ll have the time of your life while experiencing the best food, wine and activities that Canada has to offer.