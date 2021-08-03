Luxury Experience & Co Took Flight With The Ultimate Pre-ESPYS Athlete & Celebrity Gifting Lounge Experience

Luxury Experience & Co presented an energy filled gifting lounge honoring athletes and celebrities in Los Angeles in honor of the 2021 ESPY Awards at the exclusive, newly launched Weed Lounge (www.weedlounge.la).

Luxury Experience & Co, along with Weed Lounge, provided a complete VIP experience that combined grooming and gifting provided by PMD Beauty, Gigantic Candy, Zumer Sport, Unsubscribe, IQBAR, Cal m Strips, EyePromise, The Art of Shaving, Mac Solomon Celebrity Trainer, Unify Health Labs, Koia, Rondeno Culinary Designs, UV Concepts, MOTHER , Hello Blue CBD, PooPourri, Jimmy Jane, Artist Amy Smith, Hollywood Photo Booth, Sterlings Mobile, Weed Cellars, Diamond Tennis and many more.

WEED Lounge was the ideal venue for guests such as 2021 Tokyo Olympians Shae Anderson, Isaiah Jewett, Nick Itkin, as well as HBO’s Westworld star Adrian Dev, Netflix’s The Circle Star Courtney Revolution, Love Island’s Kyra Green, Netflix’s The Circle winner Joey Sasso, CBS’ S.W.A.T. star Obba Babatunde, The Man in the High Castle star Rich Ting, B Positive star Terrence Terrell, Champion Boxer Victor Ortiz, NFL Colts Moe Ali Cox, and Space Jams 2 Harper Alexander.

Our famed guests were gifted, wined, and dined, all while being entertained by True Makers Music. As the ESPYs brought in top celebrities and athletes, LE&Co crafted the ultimate ESPY Awards Week gifting experience where press and brands mingled and celebrated athletes and their achievements in their respective sports.

LE & Co Founder, Melissa McAvoy, toasted to the event’s success. McAvoy said, “We were very excited for our attendees to experience this event after a whole year of quarantining and I was very happy to hear how blown away they were with the WEED lounge and the brands that attended.” McAvoy added, “We always strive to create a unique experience with all our events and look forward to even more, such as our Summer Olympics and Pre-Emmy’s Celebrity Gifting Lounges as they bring an amazing group of talent and press every year.”



Luxury Experience and Co also took the opportunity to support our special guest, Tokyo 2021 Olympian Track & Field Shae Anderson, and her family as they support her father, Mark Anderson, on his road to recovery dealing with an unexpected illness and not being able to travel with Shae to Tokyo as her coach. To support Anderson and her family, please go to the family’s GoFundMe to learn more.

About Weed Lounge

Weed Cellars is the first of its kind. No other alcohol brand in the world spans all alcohol categories including wine, spirits and beer. The Weed Cellars portfolio comprises eight wine varietals, two beer categories and a high-scoring, award-winning straight bourbon whiskey.

Theirs is certainly an irreverent name, evoking a considerable amount of attention and a lot of questions like, “Do the wines contain THC or CBD?”. The answer is “No”. None of Weed Cellars products contain any version of cannabis whatsoever. The name reflects the changing times however, as consumers gravitate to more risqué marques and dynamic branding.

With the Weed Cellars brand rapidly growing in popularity, they quickly found out that our multi-layered property located in the heart of West Hollywood was the perfect backdrop for celebrations of all kinds. The Weed Lounge was born. Originally intended to be their corporate headquarters, hey quickly found out that their urban oasis made the perfect backdrop for celebrations. A complete remodel revealed concrete floors, original exposed wood rafters, and a sprawling patio area and winery tasting room making it the perfect spot to host events, shoots & gatherings. Several areas can be customized and designed to suit the needs of any production.

The Weed Lounge family enjoys hosting unique events such as, photo or film shoots, brand activations, wellness retreats, conferences, launch parties, restaurant or retail pop-ups, high-end dinners, corporate retreats, gift lounges, gallery openings, fashion shows, music videos, company parties, design fairs, and of course, private events like weddings and birthdays! Be sure to follow them @WeedLoungela on social media. For more information, please visit www.weedlounge.la.

About Luxury Experience & Co

Today’s best brands align themselves with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events & Business Development we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to our clients, we have now created a complete package of services to maximize our clients return on investment. Be sure to follow @luxuryexperiencecollc on social media. For more information, please visit http://www. luxuryexperienceco.com.