Luxurious Lisbon Penthouses to Snap Up and Live Out Your Dream European Life

For the last ten years, Lisbon has been one of Europe’s property hotspots and high-end prices have risen around 98% in the past decade. Initially the focus was on the restoration and redevelopment of Lisbon’s stock of old buildings, which had become sadly decayed, but in recent years there has been a shift towards purpose-built luxury accommodation. One such development is The Promenade on Avenida 24 de Julho, Estrela, a location which is next to the historic Cais do Sodre, once one of Lisbon’s roughest districts, now one of its trendiest. Its vibrant nightlife is centred around ‘Pink Street’ and the area has been taken up by artisans and creatives. The nearby Ribeira Time Out Market is famous for its huge variety of food stalls and restaurants. The Promenade, which is the work of renowned architect Frederico Valssasina, is built on a prime site overlooking the river Tagus. Work began on the project in 2018 and is expected to reach completion in the second quarter of 2021. The building consists of five floors and is executed in what has been described as a ‘sober and contained’ style. The development contains 40 apartments of varying size and four penthouses, three of which are currently on the market for 7,950,000 euros each. Residents of The Promenade will have the benefit of 24-hour services, an indoor pool, a spa and a gym.

The three luxury penthouse suites currently available differ slightly in detail but offer a similar range of accommodation. The parking area for each penthouse has room for six cars and an elevator to take you directly to your living areas, which are arranged on two floors with an internal area of approximately 442 square metres and an external area of 414 square meters. The first level comprises of a living room with large windows and access to a magnificent 43 square metre terrace with dramatic views of the river Tagus. In addition, there is a dining room, kitchen, laundry, a suite for a maid, a master suite with terrace and bathroom and five en suite bedrooms. On the top floor is a 317 square metre terrace and pool and of course the river views are spectacular. As one would expect, the penthouse apartments are built to the highest specifications and feature white marble topped kitchens with high end appliances and beautiful oak floors throughout.

These penthouses provide an unprecedented opportunity to acquire spacious luxury accommodation in the heart of one of Lisbon’s most vibrant districts. The rich diversity of entertainment that the city has to offer is within easy reach and the award-winning beaches of the Algarve are within a short drive. Lisbon’s international airport is connected to 120 destinations, and you can reach most European capitals within a couple of hours. And Lisbon’s 300 hours of sunshine per mean that you’ll have plenty of opportunity to enjoy the rooftop pool and spacious terraces.

Details of the three penthouse suites are available here: https://www.imovirtual.com/en/anuncio/excelente-penthouse-com-6-suites-com-terraco-e-piscina-pr-ID12HFY.html

https://www.imovirtual.com/en/anuncio/apartamento-penthouse-t6-na-avenida-24-de-julho-the-promenade-ID14oxo.html

https://www.imovirtual.com/en/anuncio/penthouse-t6-1-com-terraco-piscina-e-vista-junto-ao-cai-ID15vC8.html