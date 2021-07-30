Introducing Inara Camp, A Newly Reimagined Moroccan Desert Experience

Inara Camp, Morocco’s newest luxury desert camp, is now officially welcoming guests for a reimagined desert adventure following the camp’s full-scale renovation and expansion in 2020. Located at the footsteps of the Atlas Mountains in the stony desert of AGAFAY just 30 minutes from Marrakech, Inara is the newest and most ideal option for travelers visiting the enchanting Red City and seeking a nearby, bespoke luxury desert experience.

Inara encompasses approximately 10 hectares (25 acres) of land within the mineral desert and is conceptualized by Vincent Jaquet, the initiator of the first luxury camp in the dunes of the Sahara in Morocco since 2004. Mr. Jaquet is also founder of LVDS (Les Vents Du Sud), a tailormade travel company specializing in experiences across the hidden corners of Morocco.

Inara Camp is divided into two sections – the upper part of the camp houses the Le Soukoune restaurant for resident and non-resident guests. Down below the bivouac section is the magical camp setting compromising of 18 luxury tents, a desert lagoon pool, two dining experiences, daily Moroccan tea ceremonies, entertainment (dancers, Henné tattoos, traditional local bands) and much more.

Exploration begins upon arrival, as all materials used throughout the village are local Moroccan handicrafts, as well as transformed everyday objects and wood/iron pieces are used to decorate the spaces. Rocks, stones, brown color gradients are all recurring patterns within the camp to further highlight the surrounding nature environs.

Guest comfort is of the utmost priority as well, and guided by dedicated butler service. Tent accommodations are approximately 350 square feet with private terraces, lounge areas and a separate private full bathroom. A wood burner is included for winter visits and an air cooler for summer escapes.

The human connection to the desert environment is at the core of the Inara experience given the location within the AGAFAY desert. There are no sand dunes here, but a very soft rocky terrain with breathtaking landscapes, lights that vary depending on the time of the day and snow-capped peaks, including the Toubkal, the highest peak of the Atlas Mountains.

The camp remains secluded and maintains a peaceful and quiet environment from the outside world. Each day begins with morning yoga and ends with spectacular desert sky stargazing, and guests may choose to enjoy a relaxing or dynamic massage within the silent AGAFAY.

Beyond the confines of the camp, the Inara team has introduced a number of new desert experiences ranges from camel trekking, 4×4 safari, horseback riding, quad, mountain biking and much more. Additionally, nearby Lalla Takerkoust Lake offers countless water activities such as canoeing, kayaking, stand-up paddling, jet skiing and hoverboarding.

Inara Camp is truly an ideal desert escape for visitors to Western Morocco, and is easily accessible via an 18-mile private transport from Marrakech. For more information and reservations, please visit www.inaracamp.com