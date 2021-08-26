Intellibed Unveils Eye Opening Video Proving Pressure Relieving Qualities of Gel Matrix ®

Gel Matrix ® is the primary comfort layer in all of Intellibed’s mattresses including the Signature Collection and Gelee™ Line. To demonstrate Gel Matrix ®’s remarkable pressure relieving qualities, Intellibed has just debuted a pressure gauge video highlighting the importance of having Gel Matrix inside your mattress. The digital force pressure gauge analyzes the amount of pressure and simulates the point at which blood flow to your hips and joints is restricted, leading to pressure points. The video shows that foam by itself wreaks havoc on your hips and shoulders with pressure points, however, adding Gel Matrix completely changes the dynamics of pressure relief in your mattress.

Gel Matrix ® is the only material that is firm and soft at the same time and is the greatest disruption in the mattress industry since the introduction of memory foam in the 1990s. The video proves that the combination of foam and Gel Matrix provides an optimal sleep surface that minimizes pressure points for better sleep.

For background:

Gel Matrix®— The primary comfort layer in all of Intellibed’s mattresses, continues to be the disruptive force that’s pushing the mattress industry to new heights. Gel Matrix® mattresses provide the perfect balance of firm and soft dynamically adapting to every body type.

o Intellibed Signature Collection—This is the flagship luxury health and wellness line, providing maximum back support, spinal alignment, and optimal pressure relief for hips and shoulders to improve your overall sleep quality. The mattress promises to be a long-term solution and comes complete with Intellibed’s industry-leading 20-year “no-nonsense” warranty.

o Gelee™—As a new brand of innovative mattresses and accessories featuring Gel Matrix® technology, Gelee™ provides an alternate competitive Gel Matrix solution meeting the consumers’ demand for the gel product category. When searching for the perfect mattress, consumers look for comfort, affordability, and durability, all of which Gelee™ provides at a competitive price point.