How To Look Luxurious On A Budget: 3 Simple Style Secrets Every Man Should Know

When it comes to looking good, many men struggle with what to wear and how to make their appearance stand out more. Men today are more conscious of their personal style than ever before, and this has resulted in a boom in the menswear market and an influx of luxury brands catering to discerning gentlemen everywhere. However, not all men have unlimited budgets when it comes to their wardrobes; there are plenty of guys who are on a budget but want to look like they’ve splashed out on their outfits. The world of luxury style isn’t as inaccessible as it seems. If you’re someone who’s looking to elevate their current style without breaking the bank, read on for our guide on how to look luxurious on a budget.

Smelling good is key

You may not realise it, but your scent can have a direct impact on how people perceive you. First and foremost, no matter how well you dress, you will not feel or look luxurious if you don’t smell good. That being said, the perfume and cologne industry can be infamously inaccessible. Luckily, smelling good does not mean wearing expensive colognes- there are plenty of affordable options out there that can encapsulate that very same feeling of luxury as a £300 bottle. The scent brand Dossier specialises in high-quality scents similar to famous perfumes you may already be familiar with. For instance, if you’re looking for something similar in profile to Tom Ford Lost Cherry, Dossier can offer an affordable alternative.

Know your brands

Certain brands have acquired a reputation for being luxurious and stylish, but they’re also expensive. So how do you reconcile this dilemma and look like a man who has his wardrobe under control without paying an arm and a leg? You know your brands. Most brands have a line of cheaper alternatives that provide the same look and feel at a fraction of the price. Alternatively, you can also look for sales and discounts online, where retailers often offer a selection of “clearance” items at reduced prices. These kinds of sales are great opportunities to get luxurious items at a bargain price, and they’re especially useful if you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe without spending too much. Also, you could try checking vintage and second-hand retailers, which often house a selection of luxury gear.

Go for quality over quantity

As we’ve pointed out, a lot of luxury brands are expensive, which means it’s easy for a man on a budget to fall into the trap of buying as many items as he can, regardless of price. But just because a brand is cheap doesn’t mean it’s good quality. When you’re shopping for cheaper clothing, you need to be more selective and only buy items that are of good quality. Buying many cheap items will cost you more in the long run as you’ll have to replace them regularly due to regular wear and tear. This can be avoided by going for items that are made with high-quality materials, even if they cost a little more. True quality shines through in a garment more than you might expect.

Summing up

All in all, there are two main things you need to keep in mind when looking to build a luxurious wardrobe on a budget. First, you need to know your brands; which ones provide quality items at a lower cost, and which ones are best avoided. Secondly, you need to go for quality over quantity. Make sure you purchase items that are made of high-quality fabrics that won’t fall apart after a few washes, and you’ll be able to create a closet full of luxurious items that don’t break the bank. Lastly, remember that looking your best also means smelling your best.

