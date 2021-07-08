Healthy Living – Nurture The 8 Pillars Of Wellness

Indeed, every human being is made different. However, there is one thing that unites us all – the desire to be fulfilled and happy. The secret ingredient to this is wellness – the most incredible wealth.

For some, wellness refers to a certain level of fitness. For others, it is about feeling connected and cherished. The World Health Organization describes wellness as a ‘state of complete mental, social, and physical wellbeing, and not just the absence of infirmity or disease.’

Sure, the definition is valid, but what matters most is how you plan to act on it. You can choose to do this by assessing your wellness and holistic health in a broader spectrum. It leads us to the fact that wellness goes beyond eating right and exercising. Meaning a few essential aspects lay the foundation for holistic health.

Eight pillars sustain holistic wellness: nutritional, social, financial, environmental, physical, spiritual, emotional, and intellectual. The pillars offer a path towards optimal health, but the journey is different and unique for every individual. To put it simply, the more we balance the eight pillars within our lives, the better our chances of feeling happy in the end. So let’s have a closer look at each pillar and learn how you can work on it.

Pillar #1: Physical wellbeing

Health is a relationship between your body and you. When we lead a healthy, active lifestyle, we can reduce the risk and chance of disease and illness. We achieve physical wellness when we can carry out physical activities without feeling pain.

Physical wellbeing is an essential factor in achieving holistic health and healing since it minimizes pain, suffering from the impact of a poor diet, or feeling sluggish. In addition, it dramatically affects our mental health by releasing feel-good endorphins. Therefore, it makes sense that mental and physical wellbeing are intertwined.

Furthermore, physical wellbeing can have a significant impact on social wellbeing as well. Enjoying healthy activities, playing sports, attending social events allows us to connect with others and discover common ground. So it’s plain to see that physical wellbeing is a pivotal pillar of wellness.

Pillar #2: Environmental

This pillar is quite self-explanatory; it deals with the community where you work and live and your immediate surroundings. It also involves caring for the environment you live in by improving it in whichever way possible. These improvements might include volunteering to clean up a park that you frequently visit or simply recycling stuff. Each of these activities translates to one thing: creating a healthy environment for yourself and others.

Pillar #3: Nutrition

Undoubtedly, good nutrition is considered the foundation for achieving wellness and health. It helps diminish the risk of developing chronic illnesses over time and provides us the energy to live. However, the challenge is discovering a suitable balance between what foods nourish your body best and what you like to eat. Planning a healthy diet not only improves health but also banishes feelings of worry or guilt that you aren’t eating well. Choosing a line of healthy foods most of the time allows you to have your cheat days without harming your health.

Pillar #4: Financial

Financial wellness is yet another pillar devoted to living within your resources and planning for your future wisely. When it comes to developing this pillar, things can get intense. But once you do it, you will glad that you didn’t give up.

Furthermore, financial stability trickles over into multiple pillars, such as emotional and physical wellness, as money problems can significantly affect an individual’s mental and physical health. After all, money is one factor that determines the accessibility of good care services.

An excellent way to attain financial wellness is to set aside a reasonable amount of money each month for a rainy day. Of course, don’t forget to include personal goals, whether that’s saving towards a vacation or for your hobbies.

Pillar #5: Social wellbeing

Social wellbeing relates to maintaining healthy relationships with others and interacting confidently with people. Recognizing your impact on other people’s lives and managing social situations is crucial for keeping this pillar intact.

One of the best ways to increase social wellbeing is to avoid overthinking and practice self-care. Nurture your relations and treat people with respect. Those who are mentally or physically hanging by a thread may find it challenging to fulfill social needs and demands. After all, it is challenging to show tolerance and empathy if you are struggling with your own problems. Therefore, focus on enhancing your social life.

Pillar #6: Spiritual wellness

This pillar involves values and treating people with kindness. The best measure of your spirituality isn’t near the church, temple, or mosque you frequently visit. It lies within your treatment of others. It involves walking with honestly, integrity, compassion, fairness, respect, gratitude, and selflessness. It is also taking time for meditation, personal reflection, and – above all – self-actualization.

Pillar #7: Emotional wellness

You often come across situations where you want to do something, but your emotions get in the way – been there, right? However, the truth is, emotions are not the root causes; they are the indicators for underlying problems. The way we feel has a massive impact on our motivation, behaviors, results, and actions. So if you can learn how to manage your emotions and promote healthy thoughts, you’ll never have to sleep with a bad conscience and a worried mind.

Pillar #8: Mental wellbeing

Keep in mind that nothing in the world can irritate you more than your own thoughts or ideas. So ensure you are on the right path to achieving sound mental health. Be psychologically and emotionally healthy, enjoy your life, and have some purpose.

Identify stressors of your life that are causing your mental health to decline. Additionally, talk about your struggles and concerns with a trustworthy person, and encourage those around you never to hold back and speak their minds.

All pillars work in harmony to contribute to an overall sense of wellbeing, so take a deep breath, relax your shoulders, and realize that you’re not in this alone.

The takeaway – invest in wellness

If you have health, you will never fail to be happy, and if you have health and happiness, you have all the wealth in the world. It’s never too late to practice change, regardless of how bad you’ve been damaged. Being well gives people the chance to reach their goals. After all, when your mind, soul, and body are cared for holistically, good things happen, and you can live your life to the fullest. By focusing on the small things, such as improving your inner health, you will be able to surpass multiple pillars at once, including social, nutritional, and even physical. Just prioritize vital wellbeing, and the rest will naturally come to you.