A special, limited-edition set is being released today in celebration the 2020 Miami Superbowl Halftime victory.

Clothing brand Dundas is releasing a limited edition of the Josephine twin set ensemble in a dark red lipstick colour with a special Art Deco crystal design, or the classic Josephine floral design in white crystal embellishment on nude tulle. Both colours of the Josephine skirt and top ensemble retails for $3,960.

For more information: dundasworld.com