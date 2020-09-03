As much as you’d like to believe your appearance matters, the truth is that how you dress, smell, and act has a lot of influence on your present and future. In a perfect world, you would be judged based on your personality and how you treat others, but society hasn’t quite reached that point. Each day, people make decisions about you based on a few seconds of observation. Choose your clothes carefully to create a positive first impression. Others will form opinions about your net worth, your personal habits, your abilities, and how well you’ll do jobs based on how you look. With this in mind, here are five areas of your appearance that demand your focus and an investment in quality.

One: Invest in a Quality Suit

Whether you wear jeans and a t-shirt or a full suit to work, it’s important that your clothing is clean and cared for. When you notice holes or stains in your clothing, toss the old items and replace them with something that looks better. This doesn’t have to require a huge financial investment; you can often find great looking clothes at thrift shops.

Of course, every man should have at least one suit that looks great. You can buy one new or search thrift shops for a good deal. Here are some things to look for that will help you recognize top quality:

Respected Labels: One of the easiest ways to recognize a high-end, top-quality suit is by reading the label. In addition to looking for reputable brands, look for words such as “bespoke” or “custom-tailored.”

Rounded Corners: Tailors who create custom-made suits put a lot of focus on the corners, especially on the corners of the lapels. This is done to prevent corners from wearing out too soon.

Pick Stitching: This hand stitching is often found around the collar of the suit coat, around flaps on the pockets, and sometimes on breast pocket details. This classic feature is one of the most common ways to identify high-end work.

Hand Stitching: You can recognize handwork because it’s a little bit irregular as opposed to the strict uniformity of a sewing machine.

These tips can help you get started. Refer to gentlemen’s websites and articles for more tips about choosing a quality suit.

Two: Invest in Top Quality Shoes

A great pair of shoes does more than impress people you’re meeting for the first time. Top-quality shoes also make financial sense. Shoes with quality construction last longer and look better than other shoes. Leather shoes can be cleaned, polished, and treated with care to last for a very long time while cheap shoes crack and wear, but you can’t do anything about it. You’ll also find that the right set of shoes supports your feet, aids in good posture, and prevents common foot problems.