Father’s Day Gift Guide – Five Last Minute Luxury Gift Ideas to Show Dad Just How Much You Care

FOR THE OUTDOORSY DAD:

The MODMO Saigon+ Ebike

We have fully featured the Saigon+ once before on our site, as it is truly an incredible piece of machinery, and is the perfect gift for the dad who loves a long bike ride in the fresh air. In our view, it is the most technologically advanced e-bike on the marketplace as it combines sleek and modern design with top-of-the-line core mechanics equating to a unique state-of-the-art, precision performance personal transport vehicle. It features built in GPS and Bluetooth technology, an up to 200km ride on a single 4-hour charge, integrated bright LED lights at the front, the rear, within the MODMO proprietary handlebar ends and at the seatpost and interchangeable and custom developed front and back loading range of MOD accessories add functionality to the vehicle, with no tools required. Currently only available in Europe, but hopefully available in the States in the future, the MSRP for the Saigon+ is €2,499, and available for pre-order by clicking HERE.

FOR THE NEW DAD:

The Mama Sutra – Ancient Positions and Practices to Soothe the Modern Baby

Nothing is harder for a new dad than that helpless feeling of not knowing what to do to calm their baby. There are endless new parent guides available on the marketplace, but this new book co-authored by Allie Kingsley Baker and Tony Baker is funny, engaging and contains proven methods that really work! Developed with help from experts in the ancient art of holistic healing, positions like the Lucky Rabbit, the Drunk Monk and the Spraying Mantis are meant to calm fussiness, encourage bowel movements, and help everyone involved get back to sleep. Whether your little one is experiencing reflux, colic, constipation, or something you cannot quite identify, the simple and fun positions, holds, and massages in this cute, illustrated guide present solutions to soothe them, one beneficial pose at a time. The Mama Sutra is available on both Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

FOR THE MIXOLOGIST ON THE GO:

Bey-Berk Bar Set with Leather Carrying Case

This chic 10-piece stainless steel bar set is as attractive as it is useful. Containing two 4oz. flasks, one 2oz. flask, a 7oz. shaker, stirrer, ice tong, flask funnel, two collapsible cups and a wiping cloth, and packaged in a genuine black leather carrying case, it will take most definitely take dad’s next tailgating party the next level. $225 at Neiman Marcus.

FOR THE DAD WHO LIKES TO LOUNGE ABOUT ON THE WEEKENDS:

Derek Rose Men’s Modern Fit Piped Silk Pajamas

Printed in an elegant navy, blue and green medallion design, these luxuriously comfortable pure silk pajamas are bound to put a big smile on dad’s face. The jacket features a satorially-inspired curved collar, mother of pearl buttons and navy contrast piping throughout. The pants feature side pockets, and elastic waist for comfort, and their patented, self-seeking magnetic fly closure. $1,000 at Derek Rose of London.

FOR THE GRILL MASTER DAD:

Williams Sonoma Monogrammed Steak Brand and Carving Board, Triple-Initial

Now dad can let everyone know who grilled the steaks or chops for dinner, when he puts his initials on his bbq masterpieces with an iron brand that’s hand forged by a Texas cattle rancher! The hand-forged iron brand is an authentic miniature version of the cattle brands used for centuries to identify livestock and designate ranch families, and the board, made of sustainably harvested New England birch, has a well to catch meat juices. $99.95 at William Sonoma.