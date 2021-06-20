Pursuitist
Now Reading
Essentials for Long-Distance Road Trips
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Black and White Summer Essentials
5 Innovative Must Haves For Your Kitchen
How a Luxury Catamaran Can Improve Your Sense of Adventure
Essentials for Long-Distance Road Trips
STUNNING CELEBRITY APEX HAS HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED “DAY IN THE SUN” WITH WORLD DEBUT IN THE AEGEAN
Montage Palmetto Bluff Hosts Wellness Weekend July 23rd-25th
5 Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals Not to Miss
5 Diet Tips to Boost Your Metabolism
The Top 10 Hotels In NYC for Couples! 
Online Luxury Style Tudor Watch Model Accessibility from Reliable Sources 
Runway to Gangway, Fashion Industry Exec Named CMO for Celebrity Cruises
Top 5 Gift Ideas for Your Geeky Bestie

Essentials for Long-Distance Road Trips

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

From younger drivers taking their first long vacations to places they’ve dreamed of visiting to older couples relocating to a new home on the other side of the country, long-distance road trips are an iconic experience.

However, a lot of travelers don’t think enough about the fact that these kinds of highway adventures bring challenges and risks that are different from regular daily driving. Getting yourself and your vehicle well-prepared for the road can make all the difference between a peaceful journey you’ll remember fondly for years and a painful or even tragic story.

 

Tires

Long-distance driving can put a lot of strain on your car’s tires, and if they’re already compromised or weakened the chances of a blowout or other mishap increase. Heat, roads under construction, debris from trucks, hundreds of miles of daily wear and tear — these are just some of the threats to the connective surfaces between you and the pavement. If you are concerned about how to pay for replacing bad tires with a new set, you can learn about financing options for tires & wheels. Also, don’t forget about your spare tire and other critical tools for when something goes wrong, such as a jack, tire wrench, and road hazard sign.

Water

Dehydration is a genuine danger for people of all ages, but both novice and experienced drivers too often head out to travel a hundred miles or more on unfamiliar roads without even a drop of water. Backcountry hikers and hunters know how critical it is to have water in a crisis, but in general, we expect roads to mean easy access to all of the trappings of urban life. This can mean catastrophe if you end up in a situation where you are stranded or even hurt. Keeping water bottles in the car is always wise. Even better, consider purchasing a 5-gallon jug for part of a basic emergency kit.

Sleep

One of the most common causes of automobile accidents is drivers falling asleep. On long-distance trips, it is typical for sleep patterns to be disrupted and for people to get fewer hours of rest each night — exactly the recipe that has been found by studies to greatly increase the likelihood of an accident. It’s better to assume in advance of a big trip that you’re going to be challenged by sleep deprivation and have a plan ready. You need to be prepared for the muddying of your ability to make good decisions as you get sleepy. So always err on the side of caution and pull over at the first warning sign to appraise your situation. If you’re only weary you can roll down your windows, do some stretches that allow you to keep your eyes on the road, and play music that energizes you.

See Also
Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea Invites U.S. Travelers to Live Out Their Overwater Bungalow Dreams

 

While sometimes people are crippled by the fear that a bad road experience is unavoidable and let their anxieties keep them home, the risks of a long-distance driving trip are typically outweighed by the truth that this kind of travel is convenient, empowering, and memorable. If you prepare properly, a chance to drive to a faraway locale should be embraced as grand adventure.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top