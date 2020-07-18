With no signs of COVID-19 slowing down, it has never been more important to take care of yourself. It can take a lot of effort to start a whole new workout routine or revamp your diet, but adding some small healthy changes to your daily routine can lead you down the right path to health and wellness, as well as protect you and your immune system. Here are a few of our favorite products to add to your life to be healthier every day:

RSP Nutrition’s Immunity + Hydration Shot

These easy little Guava Ginger flavored Immunity + Hydration 15 calorie shots not only boosts your immune system, but also offer an intense dose of hydration with a blend of Vitamin C, organic coconut water, electrolytes, minerals (including Himalayan Pink Sea Salt), elderberry, echinacea, ginger, black pepper, and amino acids.

Nutritionist Tony Castillo, RD, says, “Your immune system helps fight against diseases, viruses, and bacteria. In order for it to function properly, you need to be hydrated. Being hydrated helps your body regulate your body temperature and flush waste from your body when you urinate. If you’re not hydrated enough, your body will take longer to get rid of any bacteria or infection. Water also helps absorb the vitamins and minerals from the food you eat. If you’re not fully hydrated, your body won’t be able to retain those vitamins and minerals to help fight off infection”.

Available in an environmentally-friendly glass bottle, this shot is ideal for active, sick, hungover, and on-the-go consumers, as well as those looking to preventatively boost immunity. With only 15 calories and 0 added sugars, the shot available one healing flavor, Guava Ginger. $47.88 for 12-pack.

Vena CBD Soft Chews

100% vegan and 25mg CDB per bite, these lemon-flavored bites are THC-free and are grown in the USA. CBD is said to be great for overall health and also relieves anxiety, depression, pain, and inflammation. $39.99

Daily Immunity by Trilogía