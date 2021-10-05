Dr. J’s Natural and PCA BioScience Unveiled “The Science of PCA” at Gala Red Carpet Event at AnQi Bistro in Costa Mesa, California

Costa Mesa, October 4, 2021 – On the evening of September 30, 2021, local business and government officials, celebrities, influencers and media joined renowned medical researcher and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lanny Johnson and clinical pharmacist Dr. Jacqueline Nguyen at the special gala red carpet event “Dr. J’s Natural and PCA BioScience Present The Science of Protocatechuate (PCA),” held at AnQi Bistro in Costa Mesa, California.

At the gala, Dr. Johnson, who traveled from his home in Michigan for the event, and Orange County-based Dr. Nguyen introduced the powerful science behind PCA (protocatechuic acid). Made of natural ingredients, Dr. Johnson holds 18 US Patents that are backed by credible, evidence-based science. The medical literature and research disclose that PCA has many potential health and wellness benefits, including anti-aging, antibacterial, antiviral, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antibiotic (broad spectrum) properties.

Independent laboratory evidence has shown that PCA inactivated COVID-19 upon physical contact immediately and up to 24 hours on US Patents 17 and 18 that were approved in March and in August 2021. Dr. Nguyen, who licensed Dr. Johnson’s patents holds the exclusive license to utilize the multiple-patented ingredient in the formulation and creation of PCA-based nutraceutical and cosmeceuticals products under the banner of her company Dr. J’s Natural.

The glamourous evening included red-carpet arrivals, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, and a delicious dinner featuring AnQi’s popular, award-winning dishes.

Emcee actor/singer Kyo York opened the event program that featured presentations by Dr. Nguyen and Dr. Johnson about the power and benefits of PCA, a mini game show, a Q&A session with the doctors, and much more. Guests were entertained by world-class performances by Vietnamese celebrity artists.

Joining Dr. Johnson and Dr. Nguyen were founder of QYK Brands Rakesh Tammabattula, Hondo and Shannon Carpenter, Beverly Hills artist & philanthropist Sir Daniel Winn, Golden West College president Tim McGrath, CEO of Access Beauty Insiders Daniela Ciocan, Executive Director Asian World Film Festival Georges Chamchoum, Fountain Valley Mayor Michael Vo, restaurateur Hannah An, singer Nguyen Hong Nhung, producer of Vietnamese historical film “Phuong Khau” Huynh Tuan Anh, singer/philanthropist Tana Thai Ha, influencers Josie Goldberg, David Christopher Lee, Cindy Guyer, Pascale Fortunat, Nicole Muj, and many others.

Before leaving, guests were presented with a gift bag filled with products developed exclusively by Dr. J’s Natural, including PCA Spray Away D.O.A., PCA Face Mist Toner, and Advanced Formula Hand Sanitizer. (for a full list of products visit: https://drjsnatural.com/pca-products/)

Dr. J (Jacqueline Thu Thao) | Founder & Chief Formulator, Dr. J’s Natural –

Dr. Jacqueline Thu Thao (Dr. J) graduated from the University of Southern California with a Doctorate in Pharmacy in 1998. She took a two-year sabbatical to learn about herbs and plants from Eastern countries and incorporated this knowledge with Western science teachings, in order to combine the best of both Eastern Ayurveda and Western medicine, empowering Dr. J’s Natural to become a credible science-based nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals company.

As a clinical compounding pharmacist for 23 years, she founded Dr. J’s Natural with the motivation of “Do Good, Feel Good.” With a passion for health and wellness, Dr. J aims to create products that are simple, effective and affordable for all. In addition to her goal to promote healthy living, Dr. J desires to give back to those in need through Dr. J’s Natural, vowing to give 10% of every dollar to a number of non-profit organizations worldwide. Some of these non-profit organizations include Kiva, Because of the Heart, Handicapped of the Orphans Fund for children in Vietnam and American Uniformed Services Association in the USA. For the past 12 years. Dr. J has been very passionate about her health and her clients’ health. She frequently holds seminars and launched a popular wellness blog.

Lanny L. Johnson, MD of Frankfort, MI – Dr. Lanny Johnson’s stated goal was to have a positive impact on the practice of orthopedic surgery when he graduated from his residency at Barnes Hospital in 1964. He embarked upon a career that included a Hand Fellowship with Dr. Boyes, military service as a Captain in the Air Force, followed by his clinical practice and teaching of orthopedic medicine from 1967 until his recent retirement. Today, he still continues his research activities.

His contributions are legendary and he remains an inspiration to us all. Dr. Johnson has proven to be a dedicated and hardworking professional, a teacher, a healer, an innovator and a pioneer. He was a pioneer in the development of arthroscopic surgical procedures of the knee, shoulder, elbow, hip and has touched the lives of many orthopedic surgeons as well as athletes, in a positive manner.

He has been a guest lecturer for numerous orthopedic conferences since 1977. In addition, Dr. Johnson has published various books, chapters and papers in a variety of peer-reviewed journals. He holds membership in over 10 professional associations and has served on a number of committees for AOSSM, AAOS, and AANA.

Some of Dr. Johnson’s prestigious honors have been receiving the Jack Breslin Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993 and the Community Health Care Service Award in 1990. He has developed a reputation which spans the globe, while at the same time raised a family, supported his Christian faith and changed the lives of certainly every orthopedist and quite probably, most athletes in the country.