Pursuitist
Now Reading
Concierge Auctions Hits New Record with Beverly Hills Property
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Concierge Auctions Hits New Record with Beverly Hills Property
Sail Away with Windstar Cruises on the Ultimate Treasure Hunt
Nicole Kidman’s Skincare Revolution
Cocktails at Home: The Dark Side of Manhattan
fireplace
5 Reasons to Visit Les Bordes Golf Club in France’s Loire Valley
A Look at Manhattan’s First Distillery Since Prohibition
Essentials Must Haves for Your Dog-Friendly Road Trip
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible: Did Lexus Replicate the Formula 1 Formula?
Sub-Zero and Wolf Wine Refrigerator
Amazing Gadgets For Your Home You Can’t Live Without
Hennessy Decanter & Louis Vuitton Trunk
Top 5 Luxury Coffee Makers 
Louis Vuitton Foosball Tables
Louis Vuitton $87,000 Foosball Table

Concierge Auctions Hits New Record with Beverly Hills Property

by

 

Villa Firenze is a mega-mansion in Beverly Hills. In 2017, it was placed for sale for the price of $165 million, making it the most expensive property for sale in the United States at that time. However, it did not have any buyers and was taken off the market.

The huge property was relisted in 2020 for $160 million, but it was still having issues attracting buyers. Instead of leaving the property up for sale, the owner/seller, Steven Udar-Hazy, decided to take a different approach to the sale and arrange for an auction sale for the property. He engaged Concierge Auctions to run an auction process from January 26 to February 2.

The auction did not use a reserve price; a simple highest-bidder-wins approach gave him some finality in selling the home. Ultimately, the final price was $51 million.

The auction itself set a new record: the most expensive house ever sold at auction.

Concierge Auctions is used to setting records, however. Villa Firenze marked its fourth consecutive world record. As its co-founder and CEO, Laura Brady, states: “The Concierge Auctions model identifies buyers and creates competition, which identifies value. We accomplish our sellers’ goals of speed and control while delivering liquidity at a market-driven price.”

More About Villa Firenze

Villa Firenze’s main villa was built in 1998 by William Hablinski Architecture. It has 20 bedrooms and 23 bathrooms in its 20,000 square feet. It also has a two-story guest house.

The entire Beverly Hills property sits on nine acres of land in what has been dubbed “the most exclusive guard-gated community in Los Angeles.” It has its own private street, and the estate opens to a courtyard that can fit up to 30 cars.

The mansion has huge gathering spaces, high ceilings, and arched doorways. It features a wine cellar, library, gym, home theater, media room, as well as more traditional areas, such as formal dining and living rooms, a family room, and a den.

It has a pool and corresponding pool house and tennis court. It also has its own private jogging trail.

The auction also included an adjoining, but technically separate, lot for additional development in the future.

See Also
Father’s Day Gift Guide – Five Last Minute Luxury Gift Ideas to Show Dad Just How Much You Care

Additional Details About the Beverly Hills Auction

While it may seem like the buyer got a significant discount on the house, the buyer actually paid more for the property than you might think based on the $51 million price tag. First, the buyer must also pay a buyer’s premium, which is over and above the bid price. The premium covers marketing costs. In this situation, the buyer’s premium essentially doubled the final sticker price.

The buyer also agreed to buy some of the personal property and fixtures in the home. Ultimately, the full cost (without considering the buyer’s premium) was around $60 million.

The auction process brings excitement and urgency in the purchase process, which is often not the case in more traditional real estate transactions. For a home that was sitting on the market off and on for four years, it certainly got the property sold.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate auction marketplace in the world. It focuses its efforts on providing auction services specifically tailored to one-of-a-kind properties.

 

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top