For a New York-centric libation, check out this Bourbon by Hudson Whiskey and created by William Grand & Sons Manager of Brand Advocacy, Sebastien Derbomez.

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Hudson Whiskey Bright Lights, Big Bourbon

1 part fresh pineapple juice

.5 part dry vermouth

.5 part simple syrup

.5 part freshly squeezed lime juice

Method: Add all the ingredients into a shaker with ice & shake vigorously. Pour the mixture into a chilled coupe cocktail glass. Garnish with grated nutmeg.